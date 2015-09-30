Ralph Lauren steps down

Designer Ralph Lauren greets the crowd after presenting his Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 17, 2015. The American designer who built a fashion powerhouse on luxury designs inspired by country club...more

Designer Ralph Lauren greets the crowd after presenting his Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 17, 2015. The American designer who built a fashion powerhouse on luxury designs inspired by country club chic, announced that he is stepping down as chief executive officer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close