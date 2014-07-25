Ramadan - breaking my fast
Patema Youssef, 22, an Uighur woman, holds a dish of Xinjiang noodles as she poses for a photograph at her home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. During Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking...more
A dish of Xinjiang noodles is seen at Patema Youssef 's home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. Reuters photographers took a series of portraits of Muslims observing Ramadan in different countries around the world, and asked them what food they liked to eat...more
Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, as he poses for a photograph in Baghdad, July 7, 2014. Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will be...more
Dolma, a traditional Iraqi dish of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, which Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, likes to break his fast with is seen in Baghdad, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Mevlida Mrgic, 66, poses for a photograph as she holds a plate of dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, and other food are laid out on a table at Mevlida Mrgic's home in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Mohammad Kabir, 64, holds a bowl of shorba, an Afghan soup made from beef or lamb, which is served with bread and potatoes as he poses for a photograph in Kabul, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The food with which Mohammad Kabir will break his fast is laid out in Kabul, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Srikandi Hakim, 69, holds a plate of brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red bean, as she poses for a photograph in Jakarta, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red beans, which is usually eaten with crackers and rice is seen at Srikandi Hakim's house in Jakarta, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hamed Mahmoud, 30, holds grilled fish as he poses for a photograph in Alexandria, Egypt, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Grilled fish, which Hamed Mahmoud bought to break his fast, is seen in Alexandria, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Sara Naqvi, 36, holds a plate of her favourite Iftar meal, puri-cholea, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas, as she waits to break her fast in New Delhi, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sara Navqi's favourite Iftar meal of puri-chole, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas is seen in New Delhi, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Zelfira Mansurova, a Tatar woman, holds a jerked goose as she poses for a photograph near her house in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A jerked goose is seen at Zelfira Mansurova's house in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
First World War firsts
World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations.
Raising the Costa Concordia
The wreck of the Costa Concordia is refloated to be towed away for scrap.
Waiting to die at Salvation House
The city of Varanasi, on the banks of the River Ganges, is Hinduism's holiest city and many Hindus believe that dying there and having their remains scattered...
China's food factories
Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.
MORE IN PICTURES
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuelan security forces quell growing protests against the autocratic government and a crippling economic crisis.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Race to the French presidency
With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.