Ramadan in New Jersey
Egyptian-American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar dinner and breaking the fast during Ramadan, in Manalapan, New Jersey, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Hager Elhariry, 24, points at lights falling on her father Mahmoud's face as the family await to break the fast and start Iftar dinner during Ramadan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Egyptian American Muslim members of the Elhariry family (L-R) daughter Hager, 24, father Mahmoud and mother Faten Oda cook and clean while preparing for Iftar dinner and breaking fast during Ramadan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Muslim members of the Elhariry family (L-R) mother Faten Oda, daughter Hager, 24, and father Mahmoud break their fast during Ramadan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Faten Oda carries Egyptian meamar rice as members of the Egyptian American Muslim Elhariry family and their friends await to take part in Iftar dinner during Ramadan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Mahmoud Elhariry (C) leads the Maghrib sunset prayer as his friend Ali Ghonaim (L) and son Mustafa join in ahead of the Iftar dinner during Ramadan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Members of the Elhariry family (L-R) Shahenda, 19, family friend Hanem Ghonaim, 18, daughter Hager, 24, and mother Faten Oda, take part in a Maghrib sunset prayer before Iftar dinner. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Shahenda Elhariry, 19, places a leg of lamb on the table as her sister Hager, 24, awaits the start of Iftar dinner. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Hager Elhariry (C) high-fives family friend Ali Ghonaim as the Egyptian American Muslim Elhariry family take part in Iftar dinner. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
The Egyptian American Muslim Elhariry family takes part in Iftar dinner during Ramadan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Mustafa Elhariry, 29, speaks as the Elhariry family and their friends take part in Iftar dinner. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Mustafa Elhariry, 29, departs from his family home after Iftar dinner to take part in Tarawih prayers at a friend's house REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
