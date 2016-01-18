Ramadi's scorched earth
A military vehicle of the Iraqi security forces drives in the streets of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Ramadi has been touted as the first major success for Iraq's U.S.-backed army since it collapsed in the face of Islamic State's lightning advance...more
An Iraqi security forces uses the binoculars as he keeps watch in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. The counter-terrorism forces, which spearheaded Ramadi's recapture with the help of hundreds of U.S.-led coalition air strikes, have had to shift...more
A general view of a street is seen in Ramadi city, January 16, 2016. Strict rules of engagement may have limited civilian casualties in the city, but they have slowed the military's advance and allowed militants to escape to northern and eastern...more
Civilians are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, Iraq January 16, 2016. Contrary to initial estimates in the hundreds, commanders say their forces have so far extricated about 3,800 civilians from Ramadi, a city of hundreds of...more
Military vehicles of the Iraqi security forces patrol in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Ramadi is the capital of Anbar province, the fertile Euphrates river valley running from the Syrian border to the outskirts of Baghdad, where Sunni Muslim...more
Iraqi security forces gather during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. The combination of counter-terrorism forces and coalition air strikes is expected to be critical in future battles, with the rest of the army, police and irregular...more
An Iraqi security forces member gestures in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces help wounded civilians as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi January 16, 2016. The discovery of more civilians than expected trapped among the ruins, after what the survivors say was a deliberate effort by fighters to...more
Iraqi security forces gather during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Given widespread destruction in Ramadi, where nearly half a million people once lived, and despite government pledges to rebuild, it could be years before residents...more
Destroyed buildings are seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Few buildings have been spared from damage; air strikes, which continue to bombard outlying areas every few minutes, have flattened dozens of homes and left craters along main...more
Destroyed buildings are seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Parts of the landscape have been so distorted by fighting that soldiers on a recent drive appeared unsure of the geography anymore. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A military vehicle of the Iraqi security forces drives in the streets of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Graffiti warning on a wall saying that the street is mined is seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Clearing the city from militants and explosives could take weeks. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises above a building during an air strike in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A military vehicle of the Iraqi security forces is pictured in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Destroyed buildings are seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Long lines in Venezuela
Venezuela grapples with massive shopping lines and widespread shortages of basics from milk to medicines.
Gaza Parkour
Parkour is a physical discipline of movement focused on overcoming obstacles.
New York, New York
One year in the city that never sleeps.
Islamic State assault on Jakarta
Islamic State militants launched a gun and bomb assault on Indonesia's capital, marking the first assault on the Muslim-majority country by the radical group.
MORE IN PICTURES
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.