Mon Jan 18, 2016

Ramadi's scorched earth

A military vehicle of the Iraqi security forces drives in the streets of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Ramadi has been touted as the first major success for Iraq's U.S.-backed army since it collapsed in the face of Islamic State's lightning advance across the country's north and west in mid-2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
An Iraqi security forces uses the binoculars as he keeps watch in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. The counter-terrorism forces, which spearheaded Ramadi's recapture with the help of hundreds of U.S.-led coalition air strikes, have had to shift gears from direct combat to humanitarian relief, according to the commanders. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A general view of a street is seen in Ramadi city, January 16, 2016. Strict rules of engagement may have limited civilian casualties in the city, but they have slowed the military's advance and allowed militants to escape to northern and eastern outskirts. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Civilians are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, Iraq January 16, 2016. Contrary to initial estimates in the hundreds, commanders say their forces have so far extricated about 3,800 civilians from Ramadi, a city of hundreds of thousands of residents largely evacuated after Islamic State seized control in May. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Military vehicles of the Iraqi security forces patrol in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Ramadi is the capital of Anbar province, the fertile Euphrates river valley running from the Syrian border to the outskirts of Baghdad, where Sunni Muslim tribes have resented the Shi'ite-led central government since U.S. troops toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Iraqi security forces gather during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. The combination of counter-terrorism forces and coalition air strikes is expected to be critical in future battles, with the rest of the army, police and irregular forces composed mainly of Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militias and some Sunni tribal fighters providing support and holding land. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
An Iraqi security forces member gestures in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Iraqi security forces help wounded civilians as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi January 16, 2016. The discovery of more civilians than expected trapped among the ruins, after what the survivors say was a deliberate effort by fighters to use them as shields, suggests future battles against Islamic State could be more complicated. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Iraqi security forces gather during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Given widespread destruction in Ramadi, where nearly half a million people once lived, and despite government pledges to rebuild, it could be years before residents return to anything resembling their hometown. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Destroyed buildings are seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Few buildings have been spared from damage; air strikes, which continue to bombard outlying areas every few minutes, have flattened dozens of homes and left craters along main roads. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Destroyed buildings are seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Parts of the landscape have been so distorted by fighting that soldiers on a recent drive appeared unsure of the geography anymore. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
A military vehicle of the Iraqi security forces drives in the streets of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Graffiti warning on a wall saying that the street is mined is seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. Clearing the city from militants and explosives could take weeks. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Smoke rises above a building during an air strike in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A military vehicle of the Iraqi security forces is pictured in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Destroyed buildings are seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
