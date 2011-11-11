Rambo circus
A ticket booth attendant hands show tickets to a patron at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds such as the Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. The introduction of tough animal rights laws in India and abroad have limited the use of animals in circus acts, but current organisers Sujit and Sumit Dilip have added amenities...more
An acrobat walks on a safety net after a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An acrobat performs on a ring held by an elephant during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rajiv Chatterjee, 31, a clown, makes an announcement during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A clown looks out of his tent before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Siafan, 22, a clown at the Rambo Circus, applies makeup before a show in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Lead clown Biju, 38, prepares for a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Siafan, 22, a clown at the Rambo Circus, bathes before a show in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A ticket booth attendant waits to sell show tickets to patrons at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An usher stands in front of the ring during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A performer stands in his tent between shows at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People walk outside the entrance to the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
