Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents drive and ride their vehicles through a street in central Raqqa, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State policeman controls traffic in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor sells traditional bread during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents look at gold jewellery displayed at a shop window in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A family sits in a pick-up truck in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
That's the way to do it!
Punch and Judy shows have been a fixture of British seaside resorts for centuries but they are having to adapt to changing social values to attract new...
Fleeing the Islamic State
Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey and Lebanon.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Fighting for Assad
On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.