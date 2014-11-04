Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Damage is seen after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, eastern Syria, November 1,...more
Men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, dispose of confiscated products in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Arabic: "Islamic State, Al-Raqqa province, Al-Hisbah...more
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014.
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard reads: "We will win despite the global coalition".
Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. The banners in Arabic read, "By the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh state. by the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice...more
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Residents drive a cart in front of a damaged building after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in...more
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, October 3, 2014.
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014.
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in Raqqa, October 3, 2014.
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014.
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014.
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
A boy turns his head while standing amongst others praying inside a mosque in Raqqa, September 26, 2014.
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014.
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.
Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014.
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014.
