Rare photos from Homs, Syria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A damaged armored vehicle belonging to the Syrian army is seen in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

A woman throws rice as a Syrian soldier carries the coffin of a comrade during a funeral at the military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. The soldiers were killed by gunmen, a Syrian government official said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

Syrians walk near a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

An anti-government protester chants slogans in front of the foreign media in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

A Syrian soldier secures a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

Syrians walk past damaged buildings in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

A Syrian soldier smokes at the military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

Syrian soldiers man a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

A Syrian man walks past damaged buildings in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

Syrian doctors treat a wounded soldier at the military hospital in Homs city in the middle of Syria January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

Syrian soldiers and police attend the funeral of their comrades at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. The soldiers were killed by gunmen, a Syrian government official said. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

A damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army is seen in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

A Syrian man works at his damaged house in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

A Syrian soldier looks between sand bags at a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

Syrian soldiers and police attend the funeral of their comrades at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

Syrian soldiers carry the coffin of their comrade during his funeral at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

A Syrian soldier looks out from a destroyed police car at a military hospital in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, January 23, 2012

A Syrian rides his bicycle as he passes a soldier's checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

