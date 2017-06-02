Edition:
Rare protests rock Morocco

Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. Moroccan police firing water cannon clashed with demonstrators in a provincial town on Friday as protests against alleged corruption and abuses of power continued in the most serious unrest since the 2011 Arab Spring upheaval. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. Moroccan police firing water cannon clashed with demonstrators in a provincial town on Friday as protests against alleged corruption and abuses of power continued in the most serious unrest since the 2011 Arab Spring upheaval. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A riot policeman prepares to launch stones with a slingshot towards protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. A Reuters reporter saw protesters tossing rocks and trash towards riot police in Imzouren, a town 450 km (279 miles) northeast of the capital Rabat. Police responded occasionally with water cannon salvoes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A riot policeman prepares to launch stones with a slingshot towards protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. A Reuters reporter saw protesters tossing rocks and trash towards riot police in Imzouren, a town 450 km (279 miles) northeast of the capital Rabat. Police responded occasionally with water cannon salvoes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Thousands of protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. Political protests are rare in the North African kingdom but tensions around Al-Hoceima have been high since October after a fishmonger was crushed inside a garbage truck while trying to salvage his fish confiscated by the police. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Thousands of protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. Political protests are rare in the North African kingdom but tensions around Al-Hoceima have been high since October after a fishmonger was crushed inside a garbage truck while trying to salvage his fish confiscated by the police. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A riot policeman prepares to throw a stone towards protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. The clashes came after activist Nasser Zefzafi, the protest leader in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, was arrested at the start of the week and charged with threatening national security, among other offences. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A riot policeman prepares to throw a stone towards protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. The clashes came after activist Nasser Zefzafi, the protest leader in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, was arrested at the start of the week and charged with threatening national security, among other offences. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Moroccan police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. Mouhcine Fikri's death has become a symbol for frustrations over official abuses and revived the spirit of the February 20 movement that spearheaded pro-democracy rallies in 2011 and prompted King Mohammed VI to cede some of his powers. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Moroccan police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. Mouhcine Fikri's death has become a symbol for frustrations over official abuses and revived the spirit of the February 20 movement that spearheaded pro-democracy rallies in 2011 and prompted King Mohammed VI to cede some of his powers. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. While some anger in the Al Hoceima protests has been directed at "Makhzen" - the royal governing establishment, the demonstrations in northern Morocco, as in 2011, have not been directed at the king. Morocco has a deeply rooted monarchy, the Muslim world's longest-serving dynasty. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the provincial town of Imzouren, Morocco, June 2, 2017. While some anger in the Al Hoceima protests has been directed at "Makhzen" - the royal governing establishment, the demonstrations in northern Morocco, as in 2011, have not been directed at the king. Morocco has a deeply rooted monarchy, the Muslim world's longest-serving dynasty. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Protesters hold their phones as they shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. But the unrest around Hoceima and the Rif region - an area with a long history of dissent against central government - is testing nerves in a kingdom that presents itself as a model for stability and gradual change, as well as a safe haven for foreign investment in a region widely torn by militant violence. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Protesters hold their phones as they shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. But the unrest around Hoceima and the Rif region - an area with a long history of dissent against central government - is testing nerves in a kingdom that presents itself as a model for stability and gradual change, as well as a safe haven for foreign investment in a region widely torn by militant violence. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Riot police charge towards protesters during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Riot police charge towards protesters during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Riot police block protesters during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Riot police block protesters during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Moroccans take part in a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Moroccans take part in a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Moroccans take part in a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Moroccans take part in a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Moroccans gather during a demonstration against injustice and corruption in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Moroccans gather during a demonstration against injustice and corruption in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Moroccans gather during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima to protest against injustice and corruption in Al-Hoceima, Morocco, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Moroccans gather during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima to protest against injustice and corruption in Al-Hoceima, Morocco, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A protester wears a shirt with a sign reading "Are you a government or a gang" during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A protester wears a shirt with a sign reading "Are you a government or a gang" during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima against official abuses and corruption, Morocco May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months after a fishmonger was crushed to death inside a garbage truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by the police, in Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months after a fishmonger was crushed to death inside a garbage truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by the police, in Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A protester rides their bike during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months after a fishmonger was crushed to death inside a garbage truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by the police, in Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
A protester rides their bike during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months after a fishmonger was crushed to death inside a garbage truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by the police, in Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months after a fishmonger was crushed to death inside a garbage truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by the police, in Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Thousands of Moroccans shout slogans during a demonstration in the northern town of Al-Hoceima, seven months after a fishmonger was crushed to death inside a garbage truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by the police, in Al-Hoceima, Morocco May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
