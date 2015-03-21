Edition:
United Kingdom
Sat Mar 21, 2015

Rare solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
A view from a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on Friday, the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visable in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A view from a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on Friday, the first day of northern...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A view from a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on Friday, the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visable in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A girl uses a welding mask to view a partial solar eclipse from Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean on Friday with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more in Europe, Africa and Asia getting a partial celestial show. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A girl uses a welding mask to view a partial solar eclipse from Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean on Friday with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more in Europe, Africa and Asia getting a partial celestial show. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A girl uses a welding mask to view a partial solar eclipse from Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean on Friday with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more in Europe, Africa and Asia getting a partial celestial show. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man looks up to view a partial solar eclipse around the Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man looks up to view a partial solar eclipse around the Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A man looks up to view a partial solar eclipse around the Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A combination of photographs shows a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A combination of photographs shows a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A combination of photographs shows a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
School children wearing protective glasses pose for photographers outside The Royal Observatory during a partial solar eclipse in Greenwich, south east London March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

School children wearing protective glasses pose for photographers outside The Royal Observatory during a partial solar eclipse in Greenwich, south east London March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
School children wearing protective glasses pose for photographers outside The Royal Observatory during a partial solar eclipse in Greenwich, south east London March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman wears protective glasses as she watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman wears protective glasses as she watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A woman wears protective glasses as she watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Onlookers watch an eclipse in Longyearbyen and the Svalbard archipelago, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix

Onlookers watch an eclipse in Longyearbyen and the Svalbard archipelago, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Onlookers watch an eclipse in Longyearbyen and the Svalbard archipelago, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix
A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix

A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix
A student observes the shadow of a partial eclipse cast on to white paper, at the Astronomical Observatory in Bialystok, Poland March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta

A student observes the shadow of a partial eclipse cast on to white paper, at the Astronomical Observatory in Bialystok, Poland March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A student observes the shadow of a partial eclipse cast on to white paper, at the Astronomical Observatory in Bialystok, Poland March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta
A bird sits on a branch in front of a partial solar eclipse near Bridgwater, in south western England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A bird sits on a branch in front of a partial solar eclipse near Bridgwater, in south western England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A bird sits on a branch in front of a partial solar eclipse near Bridgwater, in south western England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ellis Knapton aged 6 views a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Ellis Knapton aged 6 views a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Ellis Knapton aged 6 views a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People view a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People view a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
People view a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A partial solar eclipse is seen through clouds in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A partial solar eclipse is seen through clouds in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A partial solar eclipse is seen through clouds in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People are seen onboard a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People are seen onboard a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
People are seen onboard a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Pupils of the Deutschherren school and their teachers use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Pupils of the Deutschherren school and their teachers use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Pupils of the Deutschherren school and their teachers use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A partial solar eclipse is seen in the sky over Sidon, South Lebanon March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A partial solar eclipse is seen in the sky over Sidon, South Lebanon March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A partial solar eclipse is seen in the sky over Sidon, South Lebanon March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A man wears protective glasses as he watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man wears protective glasses as he watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A man wears protective glasses as he watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People use protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People use protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
People use protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A cross on the dome of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour is seen during a partial solar eclipse in Moscow, Russia, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A cross on the dome of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour is seen during a partial solar eclipse in Moscow, Russia, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A cross on the dome of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour is seen during a partial solar eclipse in Moscow, Russia, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A pupil wears protective glasses as she views a partial solar eclipse from St. Vincent's Catholic Primary School in Altrincham, northern England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A pupil wears protective glasses as she views a partial solar eclipse from St. Vincent's Catholic Primary School in Altrincham, northern England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A pupil wears protective glasses as she views a partial solar eclipse from St. Vincent's Catholic Primary School in Altrincham, northern England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A partial solar eclipse is seen through a dark glass plate in Budapest, Hungary, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A partial solar eclipse is seen through a dark glass plate in Budapest, Hungary, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A partial solar eclipse is seen through a dark glass plate in Budapest, Hungary, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
People wearing special sunglasses wait for a total solar eclipse on Svalbard, Norway March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix

People wearing special sunglasses wait for a total solar eclipse on Svalbard, Norway March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
People wearing special sunglasses wait for a total solar eclipse on Svalbard, Norway March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix
A partial solar eclipse is seen from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A partial solar eclipse is seen from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A partial solar eclipse is seen from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman uses a solar viewing filter to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A woman uses a solar viewing filter to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A woman uses a solar viewing filter to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard , Norway, March 20, 2015. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix

A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard , Norway, March 20, 2015. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard , Norway, March 20, 2015. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix
Bridal pair Sarah Wolf and Michael Wilde (R) and their guests look through a rescue foil as they watch a partial solar eclipse in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bridal pair Sarah Wolf and Michael Wilde (R) and their guests look through a rescue foil as they watch a partial solar eclipse in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Bridal pair Sarah Wolf and Michael Wilde (R) and their guests look through a rescue foil as they watch a partial solar eclipse in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A man photographs a partial solar eclipse on his mobile phone from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man photographs a partial solar eclipse on his mobile phone from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A man photographs a partial solar eclipse on his mobile phone from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A person holds up a strip of exposed photographic film to observe a partial solar eclipse in Szczecin, Poland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta

A person holds up a strip of exposed photographic film to observe a partial solar eclipse in Szczecin, Poland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A person holds up a strip of exposed photographic film to observe a partial solar eclipse in Szczecin, Poland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta
