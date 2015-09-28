Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Sep 28, 2015 | 11:20pm BST

Rare 'supermoon' eclipse

A surfer catches a wave on his board as a super moon rises in the sky off Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, September 28, 2015. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/David Gray

A surfer catches a wave on his board as a super moon rises in the sky off Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, September 28, 2015. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A surfer catches a wave on his board as a super moon rises in the sky off Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, September 28, 2015. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 20
A supermoon is seen during a lunar eclipse behind pods of the London Eye wheel in London, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A supermoon is seen during a lunar eclipse behind pods of the London Eye wheel in London, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A supermoon is seen during a lunar eclipse behind pods of the London Eye wheel in London, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 20
A supermoon is seen rising beside the Empire State Building in Manhattan, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supermoon is seen rising beside the Empire State Building in Manhattan, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A supermoon is seen rising beside the Empire State Building in Manhattan, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 20
The cross of the Koekelberg Basilica is seen while the moon turns orange during a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The cross of the Koekelberg Basilica is seen while the moon turns orange during a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
The cross of the Koekelberg Basilica is seen while the moon turns orange during a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 20
A man takes a photo of the supermoon at Mirador Valle Arriba in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man takes a photo of the supermoon at Mirador Valle Arriba in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A man takes a photo of the supermoon at Mirador Valle Arriba in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 20
A lunar eclipse coincides with a so-called "supermoon" as seen from St Florence, Tenby, Wales, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A lunar eclipse coincides with a so-called "supermoon" as seen from St Florence, Tenby, Wales, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A lunar eclipse coincides with a so-called "supermoon" as seen from St Florence, Tenby, Wales, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
6 / 20
A super moon rises in the sky near the Eiffel tower as seen from Suresnes, Western Paris, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A super moon rises in the sky near the Eiffel tower as seen from Suresnes, Western Paris, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A super moon rises in the sky near the Eiffel tower as seen from Suresnes, Western Paris, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 20
The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
8 / 20
Children look at the moon as they gather in the settlement of Poschupovo in Ryazan region, Russia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Children look at the moon as they gather in the settlement of Poschupovo in Ryazan region, Russia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Children look at the moon as they gather in the settlement of Poschupovo in Ryazan region, Russia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 20
The dome of the Koekelberg Basilica is seen during a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The dome of the Koekelberg Basilica is seen during a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
The dome of the Koekelberg Basilica is seen during a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 20
A woman star-gazes as the supermoon (top left), appearing in a dim red colour, is pictured covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse above the city skyline in Warsaw, Poland September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A woman star-gazes as the supermoon (top left), appearing in a dim red colour, is pictured covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse above the city skyline in Warsaw, Poland September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A woman star-gazes as the supermoon (top left), appearing in a dim red colour, is pictured covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse above the city skyline in Warsaw, Poland September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 20
A couple see the supermoon as they take a long exposure photo at Mirador Valle Arriba in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A couple see the supermoon as they take a long exposure photo at Mirador Valle Arriba in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A couple see the supermoon as they take a long exposure photo at Mirador Valle Arriba in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 20
The moon, appearing in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over a staute at the roof of the town hall in Hamburg, Germany, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

The moon, appearing in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over a staute at the roof of the town hall in Hamburg, Germany, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
The moon, appearing in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over a staute at the roof of the town hall in Hamburg, Germany, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
13 / 20
Couples embrace at Mirador Valle Arriba as they watch the supermoon in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Couples embrace at Mirador Valle Arriba as they watch the supermoon in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Couples embrace at Mirador Valle Arriba as they watch the supermoon in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 20
The total "supermoon" lunar eclipse is seen from Vigeland Park in Oslo, Norway, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix

The total "supermoon" lunar eclipse is seen from Vigeland Park in Oslo, Norway, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
The total "supermoon" lunar eclipse is seen from Vigeland Park in Oslo, Norway, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix
Close
15 / 20
A minaret of a mosque is silhouetted against the moon at the start of a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Salhiya, Kuwait City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

A minaret of a mosque is silhouetted against the moon at the start of a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Salhiya, Kuwait City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A minaret of a mosque is silhouetted against the moon at the start of a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Salhiya, Kuwait City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Close
16 / 20
The supermoon appears above the Turning Torso building during a total lunar eclipse in Malmo, south of Sweden, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

The supermoon appears above the Turning Torso building during a total lunar eclipse in Malmo, south of Sweden, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
The supermoon appears above the Turning Torso building during a total lunar eclipse in Malmo, south of Sweden, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency
Close
17 / 20
A supermoon appears after a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A supermoon appears after a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A supermoon appears after a total "supermoon" lunar eclipse in Brussels, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 20
A couple embrace at Mirador Valle Arriba as they watch the supermoon in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A couple embrace at Mirador Valle Arriba as they watch the supermoon in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A couple embrace at Mirador Valle Arriba as they watch the supermoon in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
19 / 20
A "supermoon'' rises above Brighton in southern England, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A "supermoon'' rises above Brighton in southern England, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A "supermoon'' rises above Brighton in southern England, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution

Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution

Next Slideshows

Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution

Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution

Protesters mark the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong.

28 Sep 2015
Francis in Philadelphia

Francis in Philadelphia

Pope Francis visits the city of Philadelphia.

27 Sep 2015
Prisoners meet the Pope

Prisoners meet the Pope

Pope Francis visits inmates at a Philadelphia prison.

27 Sep 2015
Dinner at the White House

Dinner at the White House

President Obama hosts the Chinese leader for a state dinner.

26 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures