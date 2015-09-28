Rare 'supermoon' eclipse

A surfer catches a wave on his board as a super moon rises in the sky off Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, September 28, 2015. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and...more

A surfer catches a wave on his board as a super moon rises in the sky off Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, September 28, 2015. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/David Gray

Close