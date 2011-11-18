Edition:
United Kingdom

Rat killers of Mumbai

Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as he prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as he prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. The rat killers are expected to kill at least 30 rodents per night and hand over the carcasses to civic officials in the morning. If they fall short by even one rodent, they are expected to make it up the next night else they stand to lose a day's pay. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, wears his gloves as prepares to kill rats outside a slaughter house in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. The rat killers are expected to kill at least 30 rodents per night and hand over the carcasses to civic officials in the morning. If they fall short by even one rodent, they are expected to make it up the next night else they stand to lose a day's pay. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats in an open ground outside a slaughterhouse in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats in an open ground outside a slaughterhouse in Mumbai, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. About 44 night rat killers are employed by the pest control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to kill the rodents in the city. Employees of the pest control department get a salary of 15,000 to 17,000 Indian Rupees ($294 to $333) while the contract labourers are paid...more

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. About 44 night rat killers are employed by the pest control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to kill the rodents in the city. Employees of the pest control department get a salary of 15,000 to 17,000 Indian Rupees ($294 to $333) while the contract labourers are paid 5 Indian rupees ($0.10) per rat they kill. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground at a residential complex in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, holds a rat by the tail as he tries to kill it by hitting on the ground at a residential complex in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Dead rats lie on the ground as Sabbir Sheikh, 30, holding an improvised stick searches for more rats in Mumbai, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Dead rats lie on the ground as Sabbir Sheikh, 30, holding an improvised stick searches for more rats in Mumbai, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, is helped by his daughter as he washes hands outside their house in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, is helped by his daughter as he washes hands outside their house in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential building in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. Mumbai is the only city in the world which employs full-time night rat killers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential building in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. Mumbai is the only city in the world which employs full-time night rat killers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
9 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, puts dead rats in a plastic bag while making a count outside a residential complex in Mumbai, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Shakeel Sheikh, 24, puts dead rats in a plastic bag while making a count outside a residential complex in Mumbai, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, carries dead rats in a plastic sack through an alley in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, carries dead rats in a plastic sack through an alley in a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
12 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Rats are trapped in a cage after they were caught from a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Rats are trapped in a cage after they were caught from a slum area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch at a garbage dump in Mumbai, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch at a garbage dump in Mumbai, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
14 / 15
Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 18, 2011

Javed Sheikh, 61, tries to kill a rat with an improvised stick at a garbage dump under a residential apartment in Mumbai, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
15 / 15

Rat killers of Mumbai

Rat killers of Mumbai Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Yoga for inmates

Yoga for inmates
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »