Re-opening Dreamland
Jake Messham performs on his bike as part of the 'Messhams Wall of Death' attraction as Dreamland Margate opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. Billed as Britain's original pleasure park Dreamland re-opened on Friday with over 17...more
The sun shines on Dreamland Margate as it opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A local enjoys a swing ride as Dreamland Margate opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A local reacts as she speeds down the Helter Skelter slide as Dreamland Margate opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rubber ducks are seen inside Dreamland Margate as it opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Performers in 1950s dress welcome the first people to Dreamland Margate as it opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The sun shines on the Dreamland Margate as it opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A local laughs as she speeds down the Helter Skelter slide as Dreamland Margate opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Locals push prams through Dreamland Margate as it opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Workers sweep during a last minute clean up as Dreamland Margate opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Local residents look from their tower block as Dreamland Margate opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A seagull flies over Dreamland Margate as it opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
