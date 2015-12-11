Edition:
Real-life Wall-E

A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town located in the Andean highland region. He hopes to mechanize agriculture in Patacamaya by making use of robots that operate on solar energy, Quispe told Reuters. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, holds a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Q REUTERS/David Mercado

A replica of the Wall-E character is remotely controlled with a mobile phone by Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump as a replica of Wall-E character is seen in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, works on a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, talks with his mother Teresa near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, talks on a mobile phone next to a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, holds a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

A replica of the Wall-E character is remotely controlled with a mobile phone by Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

