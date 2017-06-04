Real Madrid wins Champions League
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal with a overhead kick. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski Livepic
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Marcelo celebrates with his family and the trophy. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Juventus' Mario Mandzukic and Gianluigi Buffon look dejected after the match. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale cuts a part of the netting from the goal after winning. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates winning with family. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado is sent off by referee Felix Brych. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado with Real Madrid's Marcelo and Casemiro after being sent off. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
Real Madrid's Keylor Navas in action with Juventus' Dani Alves. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action with Juventus' Dani Alves. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Real Madrid's Casemiro scores their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Juventus' fans react following the third goal scored by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo as they watch the match on a giant screen in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Real Madrid fans before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is shown a yellow card by referee Felix Brych. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Real Madrid's Marcelo and Juventus' Dani Alves. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Juventus' Miralem Pjanic. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Juventus' Sami Khedira squirts his face with water. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts an overhead kick. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Juventus' Mario Mandzukic scores first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Daniel Carvajal. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Juventus' Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring their first goal with Gonzalo Higuain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos clashes with Juventus' Mario Mandzukic. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Black Eyed Peas perform before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Juventus line up before the match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to fans as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Next Slideshows
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament...
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.