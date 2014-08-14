Edition:
Pictures | Thu Aug 14, 2014

Real men do yoga

Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. A non-profit group "I Grow Chicago" uses yoga to help them meditate and create inner peace in hopes to combat poverty and violence in one of the city's most violent neighborhoods. REUTERS/Jim Young

Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. A non-profit group "I Grow Chicago" uses yoga to help community members meditate and create inner peace in hopes to combat poverty and violence in one of the city's most violent neighborhoods. REUTERS/Jim Young

Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Community members warm up before taking part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Karampal Kaur (R) teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

