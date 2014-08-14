Real men do yoga

Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. A non-profit group "I Grow Chicago" uses yoga to help them meditate and create inner peace in hopes to combat poverty and violence in...more

Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. A non-profit group "I Grow Chicago" uses yoga to help them meditate and create inner peace in hopes to combat poverty and violence in one of the city's most violent neighborhoods. REUTERS/Jim Young

