Realize the Dream Rally
Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. Thousands of marchers were expected in Washington, D.C. on...more
Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. Thousands of marchers were expected in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on jobs, voting rights and gun violence. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Marchers gather along the reflecting pool on the National Mall during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Crowds line the Reflecting Pool to witness the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Marchers carry signs in remembrance of Trayvon Martin during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Marchers hold signs during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Demonstrators march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A marcher holds an U.S. flag bearing the image of President Barack Obama during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Marchers hold hands in prayer at the end of the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) waves after he speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Rev. Al Sharpton (C) links arms with Rep. John Lewis (center L) (D-GA) next to Martin Luther King III (center R) and his wife Arndrea Waters King as they begin to march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom...more
Rev. Al Sharpton (C) links arms with Rep. John Lewis (center L) (D-GA) next to Martin Luther King III (center R) and his wife Arndrea Waters King as they begin to march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman and boy attend the Realize the Dream Rally at the Lincoln Memorial for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A woman holds a sign reading "jobs" at the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A marcher holds sign of slain youth Trayvon Martin as she attends the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Marcher Tim William (R) of New York sits next to another marcher wearing a hoodie while attending the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing more
