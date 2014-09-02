Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 2, 2014 | 4:55pm BST

Rebel advance in east Ukraine

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands next to an APC in the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands next to an APC in the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands next to an APC in the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 18
A destroyed truck is pictured on the road in the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A destroyed truck is pictured on the road in the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A destroyed truck is pictured on the road in the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 18
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 18
German army medical personnel attend to a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German army medical personnel attend to a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
German army medical personnel attend to a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen wave to their comrades as they ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen wave to their comrades as they ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen wave to their comrades as they ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 18
German army medical personnel transport a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German army medical personnel transport a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
German army medical personnel transport a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 18
A track from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A track from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A track from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 18
A cross and bullet are seen on Ukrainian serviceman as he stands in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A cross and bullet are seen on Ukrainian serviceman as he stands in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A cross and bullet are seen on Ukrainian serviceman as he stands in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen walk on the road in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen walk on the road in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen walk on the road in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 18
An Ukrainian serviceman writes on a wall near an armored vehicle in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An Ukrainian serviceman writes on a wall near an armored vehicle in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
An Ukrainian serviceman writes on a wall near an armored vehicle in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 18
A Ukrainian military helicopter flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian military helicopter flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A Ukrainian military helicopter flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 18
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim...more

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 18
Local residents walk past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents walk past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Local residents walk past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 18
Ukrainian servicemen speak near an armored vehicle in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen speak near an armored vehicle in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen speak near an armored vehicle in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 18
A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Icelandic lava field erupts

Icelandic lava field erupts

Next Slideshows

Icelandic lava field erupts

Icelandic lava field erupts

A lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier comes to life.

02 Sep 2014
Made In America

Made In America

The two day music festival organized by Jay-Z.

02 Sep 2014
Siege of Amerli broken

Siege of Amerli broken

Iraqi forces and militia celebrate after breaking the Islamic State's siege of the town of Amerli.

02 Sep 2014
Protest in Pakistan

Protest in Pakistan

Thousands mass outside the residence of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to demand he step down.

02 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast