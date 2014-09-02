Rebel advance in east Ukraine
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands next to an APC in the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A destroyed truck is pictured on the road in the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
German army medical personnel attend to a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Ukrainian servicemen wave to their comrades as they ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
German army medical personnel transport a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A track from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A cross and bullet are seen on Ukrainian serviceman as he stands in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen walk on the road in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Ukrainian serviceman writes on a wall near an armored vehicle in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian military helicopter flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Local residents walk past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian servicemen speak near an armored vehicle in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Icelandic lava field erupts
A lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier comes to life.
Made In America
The two day music festival organized by Jay-Z.
Siege of Amerli broken
Iraqi forces and militia celebrate after breaking the Islamic State's siege of the town of Amerli.
Protest in Pakistan
Thousands mass outside the residence of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to demand he step down.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.