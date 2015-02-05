Edition:
Rebel advance in Ukraine

A Ukrainian tank is seen near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A resident covers the window of his apartment with a plastic sheet inside a residential block, that was damaged by a shelling on Wednesday according to locals, in Donetsk, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents wait to board a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A municipal official looks through the window of a residential block, which was damaged by a shelling on Wednesday according to locals, in Donetsk, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman and a child look through a bus window before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic looks on near a building destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents wait to board a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather at a checkpoint in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A tank of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is seen near Yenakiieve, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A child draws near her house in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic holds up a large-caliber bullet for the camera in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A row of trucks of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is seen in Makiivka, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near a building destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A tank of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, damaged during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces, is seen on the roadside outside Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk near a burnt truck in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive armored vehicles, with Saint George slaying the Dragon displayed on a red flag, near Yenakiieve, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man walks near a building, which according to locals was damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An elderly woman reacts as her acquaintances board a bus to flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

The covered body of a member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who was killed in battle with the Ukrainian armed forces, is seen in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near an armoured vehicle destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An armoured vehicle and a building, destroyed during battles between the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces, are seen in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An elderly woman reacts while sitting with a child inside a bus before the departure as people flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

A multiple rocket launcher system of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen behind bushes on the outskirts of Artemivsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near a burnt armoured vehicle in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The body of a member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who was killed in battle with the Ukrainian armed forces, is seen in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A local resident surveys damage done to a hospital in Donetsk February 4, 2015. At least two shells landed near a hospital in the separatist-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Wednesday, killing at least three people nearby, a Reuters eyewitness said. Pictures from the scene showed a huge crater in the ground in front of Hospital no. 27 in Donetsk's Kirovsky district, a southwestern suburb, after shells struck the area. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman and a child look through a bus window before the departure as people flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Ukrainian servicemen gather on a road near Artemivsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armored personnel carrier on the outskirts Artemivsk, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic looks at the body of a soldier of the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive an armoured vehicle in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

