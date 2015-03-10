Rebel beauty queens
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic pose on stage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, Ukraine March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic peeks through a door during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty parade to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic hold flowers backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An image of a female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is projected onto a display during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic take part in a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepares backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic holds her high heels backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepares backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic pose backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic wave backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic peek through a door during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
