Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 10, 2015 | 12:40am GMT

Rebel beauty queens

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic pose on stage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic pose on stage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic pose on stage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 15
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, Ukraine March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, Ukraine March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, Ukraine March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 15
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic peeks through a door during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic peeks through a door during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic peeks through a door during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 15
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty parade to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty parade to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty parade to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 15
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic hold flowers backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic hold flowers backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic hold flowers backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 15
An image of a female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is projected onto a display during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An image of a female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is projected onto a display during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
An image of a female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is projected onto a display during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 15
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic take part in a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic take part in a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic take part in a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 15
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepares backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepares backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepares backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 15
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic holds her high heels backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic holds her high heels backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic holds her high heels backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 15
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 15
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepares backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepares backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepares backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 15
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic pose backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic pose backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic pose backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 15
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic wave backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic wave backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic wave backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 15
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic peek through a door during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic peek through a door during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic peek through a door during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 15
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Surreal art

Surreal art

Next Slideshows

Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

10 Mar 2015
Shower of colors

Shower of colors

Huranga features men drenching women with colors and women tearing off the clothes of the men

09 Mar 2015
Homemade weapons of war

Homemade weapons of war

Syrian rebels build their own bombs, missiles and mortar shells.

09 Mar 2015
A child's communion dream

A child's communion dream

Every day in his hospital bedroom Rafael, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, practices the motions of Holy Communion, in the hope of one day raising his cup...

09 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures