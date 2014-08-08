Rebel Donetsk
Local resident Gennady Pred's grandson Yevgeny poses with a toy gun after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city center where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. ...more
Newly-weds Gennady and Natalya, who only gave the first names, celebrate with their guests during their wedding in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local residents stand in a crater following what locals say was recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man sits in a tram as people gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Angel and Rafa, who say they are from Spain, and volunteered to join pro-Russian separatists, ride a car in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Angel and Rafa, volunteers who say they are from Spain, practice shooting at a pro-Russian separatists' base in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A petrol station is reinforced with sacks of sand in Donetsk, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local resident Gennady Pred holds his grandson Yevgeny after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei...more
Local resident Gennady Pred and his grandson Yevgeny sit in a tent after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People transport office equipment from a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman looks out from a damaged window following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man inspects wreckage inside a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands in front of damaged buildings following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman sits at a public transport station with reinforced walls in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People are seen through debris as they gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An empty shop window is seen on a street in Donetsk, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of the Emergencies Ministry holds a part of ammunition near a crater following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Men use rods to fish in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Next Slideshows
Floods in Bosnia
Floods wash away roads and villages in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Conflict in Gaza
Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Plight of Iraq's Yazidis
The Islamic State captures Sinjar, prompting thousands from the Yazidi ethnic minority to flee for surrounding mountains.
Recovering flight MH17
The Netherlands halts its mission to recover victims of flight MH17 because of ongoing fighting in east Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.