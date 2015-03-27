Rebel finance minister
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis wears his helmet before leaving the Maximos Mansion on his motorbike after a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) in Athens March 27, 2015. Greece's outspoken Finance Minister Yanis...more
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis leaves the Maximos Mansion on his motorbike in Athens March 27, 2015. Bild's online version on Friday cited a Greek government source as saying it was only a matter of time before Varoufakis resigned, adding...more
Yanis Varoufakis waits for the start of a euro zone meeting in Brussels February 20, 2015. A prominent figure in the Greek government who made a habit of being interviewed frequently and making a media splash with sharp-tongued attacks against...more
Graffiti referencing Yanis Varoufakis is painted with a heart on a wall of a shopping mall in front of the television tower in Berlin March 23, 2015. With incendiary interviews, an undiplomatic demeanor, a celebrity photo shoot and an obscene finger...more
Yanis Varoufakis smiles as he poses with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, before their meeting at Downing Street in London February 2, 2015. The 53-year-old academic economist had never held a political position until Tsipras...more
Yanis Varoufakis arrives at a handover ceremony in Athens, January 28, 2015. But Varoufakis has also alienated many of his euro zone peers and has been involved in a public war of words with his powerful German counterpart, Wolfgang Schaeuble,...more
Yanis Varoufakis arrives at the parliament building with his wife Danae Stratou, a sculptor, in Athens, February 21, 2015. After a celebrity photo shoot with his wife on the roof terrace of their Athens apartment for Paris Match magazine angered...more
Yanis Varoufakis arrives at a news conference after an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels February 20, 2015. When a German television station aired video of Varoufakis, in a 2013 lecture, flashing a...more
Yanis Varoufakis prepares to leave the Maximos Mansion on his motorbike in Athens March 27, 2015. Many Greeks regard their new finance minister as a breath of fresh air, a man who has told his colleagues in the Eurogroup a few home truths about the...more
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin talks with Yanis Varoufakis at an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels February 20, 2015. But his readiness to break the conventions of European discourse has caused...more
Yanis Varoufakis speaks during his meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, at Downing Street in London February 2, 2015. The 53-year-old academic economist, who calls himself an "erratic Marxist", roared to prominence when...more
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde poses with Yanis Varoufakis during an extraordinary euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels February 11, 2015. Less than two months into the job, he has alienated many...more
Yanis Varoufakis leaves the presidential palace following for a swearing in ceremony in Athens, January 27, 2015. To Greeks, he is at last fighting the country's corner with a vigor they feel the previous conservative-led government lacked. Polls...more
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos greets Yanis Varoufakis at a euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels March 9, 2015. A Greek official said Varoufakis's "intellectual charisma" aroused admiration and scorn. "His cool leaves...more
Yanis Varoufakis arrives for a government meeting at the parliament in Athens February 24, 2015. "He asks but gets no answers: we have lost one third of our national income, how can we pay back the loans?" the official said. "Varoufakis's character...more
Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem shakes hands with Yanis Varoufakis during an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels February 17, 2015. Some EU officials speak privately of a "Varoufakis problem",...more
Yanis Varoufakis attends a parliamentary session in Athens March 18, 2015. One euro zone official singled out his attacks on Germany and other powerful partners. "Varoufakis has become a serious liability in the relations between the euro zone and...more
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Yanis Varoufakis talk at the Greek parliament in Athens February 18, 2015. Other euro zone aides say the problem lies with Syriza rather than Varoufakis, who is not a member of the party although he was elected...more
Yanis Varoufakis speaks during a news conference in Athens March 4, 2015. But finance ministers are supposed to be different - more circumspect, less polemical, reassuring markets rather than unsettling them, dealing in figures rather than slogans....more
Next Slideshows
King Richard reburied
Richard III, whose remains were found under a car park, is reburied some 530 years after he was slain at the Battle of Bosworth Field.
In pursuit of Kurdish peace
Inside a community of Kurds in Turkey's southeast.
Growing up in Gaza
Childhood moments from the northern Gaza Strip.
Holy cows
A renewed thrust by India's ruling party to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has closed abattoirs in the state of Maharashtra, making it hard for...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.