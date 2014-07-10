Edition:
Rebel stand in Donetsk

Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) run into position at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) run into position at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) travel on an armored vehicle in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) travel on an armored vehicle in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pavel Gubarev (C, front), one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, walks to attend a news conference in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pavel Gubarev (C, front), one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, walks to attend a news conference in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An armored vehicle from pro-Russian separatist Battalion Vostok (East) sets out from a base in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armored vehicle from pro-Russian separatist Battalion Vostok (East) sets out from a base in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
People ride a tram in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

People ride a tram in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An armed pro-Russian separatist from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) stands guard at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) stands guard at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
An armed pro-Russian rebel stands on the road as others drive past near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian rebel stands on the road as others drive past near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Separatist rebels ride on a Soviet era T-54 tank taken from a historical museum in Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Separatist rebels ride on a Soviet era T-54 tank taken from a historical museum in Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A pro-Russian fighter mans a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian fighter mans a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Participants hold placards and wave flags during a protest against Ukrainian military action held in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Participants hold placards and wave flags during a protest against Ukrainian military action held in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pro-Russian fighters from the "Vostok" (East) battalion stand guard at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian fighters from the "Vostok" (East) battalion stand guard at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A convoy of pro-Russian rebels drives on the road near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A convoy of pro-Russian rebels drives on the road near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
The flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) flies at a checkpoint manned by pro-Russian fighters from the "Vostok" (East) battalion in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) flies at a checkpoint manned by pro-Russian fighters from the "Vostok" (East) battalion in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-Russian fighter mans a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian fighter mans a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-Russian rebel rides in the back of a pick-up truck on the road near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian rebel rides in the back of a pick-up truck on the road near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
