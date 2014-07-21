Edition:
Rebels in east Ukraine

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard at a railway station in Donetsk July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Cherginsky

Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard at a crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on part of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monitors (L) from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe stand near a refrigerator wagon, which according to employees and local residents contains bodies of passengers of the crashed Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at a railway station in the town of Torez, Donetsk region July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist stands at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist walks past bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Ukrainian troops are pictured in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrol in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A destroyed pro-Russian separatist tank is pictured near a Ukrainian army checkpoint just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A pro-Russian separatist from the Vostok (East) battalion poses for a picture atop a T-64 tank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A passenger looks out of a car window near a Ukrainian army checkpoint just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk July 18, 2014. The reflection in the window is that of a Ukrainian solder. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian army serviceman checks documents at a checkpoint just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk inspects positions held by Ukrainian servicemen, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident walks past a member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrolling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Rusting spent bullet cartridges are pictured near a Ukrainian army checkpoint just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local woman greets Ukrainian soldiers in central Slaviansk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents wait as they charge their electrical devices at the central square in Slaviansk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian national guard carry munitions as they prepare to move in the direction of Donetsk, at a base near Slaviansk, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A sapper holds a land mine in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A pro-Russian separatist stands guard nearby a rally in support of Novorossiya (New Russia) on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" stands guard as sappers check positions once held by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian troops are pictured near the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

