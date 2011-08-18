Rebels return to Zawiyah
A rebel fighter gestures after rebels seized full control of the Zawiyah oil refinery, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Rebel fighters tear down flags of the Gaddafi government after seizing full control of the Zawiyah oil refinery, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Rebel fighters destroy posters of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi which were found in the administrative center after rebels seized full control of the Zawiyah oil refinery, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Ali Al Ghadban Alafi surveys the damage after four grad missiles fired by pro-Gaddafi forces landed on his home in Zawiyah, August 18, 2011. Alafi and his family were returning from prayers when the attack took place and there were no injuries. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Workers mop blood from the floor as a Libyan rebel fighter is being treated for a gunshot wound at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A burnt-out vehicle sits at the entrance to the Zawiyah oil refinery after rebels attacked and seized full control of the plant, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A Libyan rebel fighter keeps a lookout at a checkpoint near the front lines in the village of Bir Shuaib August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Rebel fighters sit near a road sign reading Tripoli (R), central Zawiyah (top) and Subrata after taking partial control of the coastal town of Zawiyah August 14, 2011. Libyan rebels hoisted their flag in the center of the town near the capital after the most dramatic advance in months cut off Muammar Gaddafi's capital from its main link to the outside world. REUTER/Bob Strong
A rebel fighter raises his arms as a convoy of residents flee fighting between rebels and government forces loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi near the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Rebel fighters guard men they said are captured Libyan army soldiers at a checkpoint in the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A rebel fighter holds a Libyan identification card and a Libyan Army card seized from a man the rebels said is a Libyan Army soldier at a checkpoint in the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Rebel fighters celebrate after taking partial control of the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A rebel fighter, with ammunition wrapped around his neck, waits at a checkpoint in the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A man, that rebels said was a member of the Gaddafi army, is seen with a gunshot wound to his jaw while being carried to the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. Rebels who attacked the strategic town of Zawiyah lost at least six men as they continue to clear snipers and other pro-government forces. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A pool of blood is seen on the floor in the operating room at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A doctor restrains a man they said was a Gaddafi army soldier as they treat him for a gunshot wound at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Doctors attempt unsuccessfully to revive a Libyan rebel fighter with a gunshot wound to his head at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A doctor holds a bullet which was removed from the head of a female civilian who was shot by a sniper while riding in a car, at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A Libyan rebel fighter with a wounded leg is carried in the operating room at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Hospital personnel clean an operating table after treating rebels and civilians injured in fighting between Libyan rebels and pro-Gaddafi government forces at the Bir Muammar Hospital near Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Majdi (no last name) is aided by a Libyan rebel after viewing the body of his lifelong friend Abdul Ghani at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. The two men went to the same law school and joined the rebel movement fighting Muammar Gaddafi, but their dreams of opening a law practice together were shattered by a sniper's bullet. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A man grieves over the body of his brother, a Libyan rebel fighter he said was shot and killed by a Gaddafi government sniper, at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A nine-year-old boy is treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A Libyan rebel fighter mans a checkpoint near the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A burnt out vehicle lies by the side of the road after fighting in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Men arrested on charges of being pro-Gaddafi soldiers are guarded by Libyan rebel fighters at a holding cell on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Men arrested on charges of being pro-Gaddafi soldiers try to speak with a Libyan rebel fighter (R) at a holding cell on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Libyan rebel fighters man a checkpoint near the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A Libyan rebel fighter checks the main road leading to the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A truck carrying Libyan rebel fighters drives towards the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
