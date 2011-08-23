Edition:
Rebels take Gaddafi's compound

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate after their entering the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate after their entering the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate near a golf buggy belonging to Muammar Gaddafi at the entrance of Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate near a golf buggy belonging to Muammar Gaddafi at the entrance of Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter runs as smoke rises from Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter runs as smoke rises from Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Smoke rises above downtown Tripoli following fighting at Bab Al-Aziziya compound, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Smoke rises above downtown Tripoli following fighting at Bab Al-Aziziya compound, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter fires from the back of his vehicle towards Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter fires from the back of his vehicle towards Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter prays at the enterance of Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter prays at the enterance of Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighter jumps from a tank outside the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighter jumps from a tank outside the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter smiles as he looks at bullets collected from Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter smiles as he looks at bullets collected from Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter enter Bab al aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter enter Bab al aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters carry an injured comrade near the gate of Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters carry an injured comrade near the gate of Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate near a partially obscured golf buggy belonging to Muammar Gaddafi at the entrance of Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate near a partially obscured golf buggy belonging to Muammar Gaddafi at the entrance of Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters take cover from bullets by Gaddafi's forces outside Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters take cover from bullets by Gaddafi's forces outside Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter fires a heavy machine gun towards Bab al-Aziziya compoud in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter fires a heavy machine gun towards Bab al-Aziziya compoud in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A man receives medical treatment after he was injured during fighting at Bab al Aziyah in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A man receives medical treatment after he was injured during fighting at Bab al Aziyah in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters take cover from bullets by Gaddafi's forces outside Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters take cover from bullets by Gaddafi's forces outside Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters pray at the enterance of Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters pray at the enterance of Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate after they entered the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate after they entered the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate near a golf buggy belonging to Muammar Gaddafi at the entrance of Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate near a golf buggy belonging to Muammar Gaddafi at the entrance of Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

