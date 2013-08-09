Reborn baby dolls
A "Reborn Baby" kit is seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea", in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. "Reborn Babies" are disturbingly life-like baby dolls carefully crafted in...more
A "Reborn Baby" kit is seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea", in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. "Reborn Babies" are disturbingly life-like baby dolls carefully crafted in vinyl, which have become swiftly popular mainly with collectors, but also with grieving parents and nostalgic grandparents. The dolls are created from a kit composed with the limbs and head made from vinyl and a trunk made from fabric which are painted several times to create the skin tone of newborn babies, their natural-looking hair and eyelashes, and are weighed to make them feel as heavy as human babies when carried. The cost of a "Reborn Baby" varies between hundreds to thousands of euros and takes around 25 hours to be assembled together depending on the level of precision requested by people who "adopt" the dolls. REUTERS/Yves Herman
