Rebuilding after Sandy
Residents and volunteers plant sea grass atop of a dune built to protect the remote Breezy Point, Queens beach community on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents and volunteers plant sea grass atop of a dune built to protect the remote Breezy Point, Queens beach community on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Workers create a plywood cover around a lot which was left damaged by Hurricane Sandy on the one-year anniversary of the storm in Breezy Point, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Workers create a plywood cover around a lot which was left damaged by Hurricane Sandy on the one-year anniversary of the storm in Breezy Point, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Hurricane Sandy damaged basket is seen next to a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Hurricane Sandy damaged basket is seen next to a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People exercise on a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People exercise on a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Water splashes on a damaged waterfront on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Water splashes on a damaged waterfront on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Taped windows are seen on a public housing building in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Taped windows are seen on a public housing building in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
T-shirts are seen on a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
T-shirts are seen on a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Construction work is carried out at a part of a boardwalk destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Construction work is carried out at a part of a boardwalk destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A mailbox stands in front of a near empty lot of an house that was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A mailbox stands in front of a near empty lot of an house that was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A view of a home that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012, is under construction in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A view of a home that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012, is under construction in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People sit at a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People sit at a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A view of a part of a boardwalk which was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire is seen in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A view of a part of a boardwalk which was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire is seen in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman walks past a closed urgent care medical center in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman walks past a closed urgent care medical center in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A view of a vacant building that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A view of a vacant building that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman uses an ATM machine outside a temporary building used as a Chase bank branch in Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman uses an ATM machine outside a temporary building used as a Chase bank branch in Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People walk by a land plot draped with American flags in the Breeezy Point community damaged by Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in the borough of Queens in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People walk by a land plot draped with American flags in the Breeezy Point community damaged by Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in the borough of Queens in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People walk on the Coney Island boardwalk as the sun peaks over the horizon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People walk on the Coney Island boardwalk as the sun peaks over the horizon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The iconic Nathan's Famous hot dog stand at the corner of Surf Ave. and Stillwell Ave. is pictured in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. Nathan's Famous" in Coney Island was closed for more than...more
The iconic Nathan's Famous hot dog stand at the corner of Surf Ave. and Stillwell Ave. is pictured in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. Nathan's Famous" in Coney Island was closed for more than six months due to damage from Superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Superstorm Sandy: Before and after
It's been one year since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc on the east coast. A look at before and after pictures of some of the hardest hit areas.
Between two Sudans
The disputed Abyei region presses ahead with a referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan.
Storm batters Europe
Hurricane strength winds batter northern Europe.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.