Rebuilding Breezy Point
Homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. Millions of people across the eastern United States awoke to scenes of destruction wrought by Superstorm...more
Homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. Millions of people across the eastern United States awoke to scenes of destruction wrought by Superstorm Sandy, which knocked out power to huge swathes of the nation's most densely populated region, swamped New York's subway system and submerged streets in Manhattan's financial district. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. ...more
Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A playground sits submerged under flood waters left from Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A playground sits submerged under flood waters left from Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A section of burned houses are seen in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A section of burned houses are seen in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
People embrace after looking through the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People embrace after looking through the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy surveys the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A boy surveys the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. Marines clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. Marines clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Virgin Mary statue is seen amongst the rubble of a destroyed row of houses after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A Virgin Mary statue is seen amongst the rubble of a destroyed row of houses after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Residents walk past damaged houses in in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents walk past damaged houses in in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a damaged house in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a damaged house in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An electrician with Hydro Quebec pulls down a U.S. flag hanging on a cable before testing power lines in Breezy Point neighborhood which were left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 14, 2012. It has become one of...more
An electrician with Hydro Quebec pulls down a U.S. flag hanging on a cable before testing power lines in Breezy Point neighborhood which were left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 14, 2012. It has become one of the biggest sources of tension between residents and the authorities in the worst-hit areas of New York City after Superstorm Sandy: damaged electrical systems in homes and - making matters worse - not enough electricians to fix them. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
A car destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood, in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A car destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood, in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A home destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A home destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Homes that were destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Homes that were destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign is seen in front of homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sign is seen in front of homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Danny and Juanita Kraus, residents of Breezy Point for 22 years whose home was flooded during Superstorm Sandy, eat a donated Thanksgiving meal a day before the holiday at Breezy Point in the Queens borough of New York November 21, 2012....more
Danny and Juanita Kraus, residents of Breezy Point for 22 years whose home was flooded during Superstorm Sandy, eat a donated Thanksgiving meal a day before the holiday at Breezy Point in the Queens borough of New York November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the New Orleans Fire Department tour a neighborhood of burnt houses damaged during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of the New Orleans Fire Department tour a neighborhood of burnt houses damaged during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of the Southwest Conservation Corp. help local contractors clean out a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of the Southwest Conservation Corp. help local contractors clean out a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Blythe Finn takes pictures after returning to see her home in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Blythe Finn takes pictures after returning to see her home in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A lone chair sits along the beach front in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A lone chair sits along the beach front in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A U.S. flag flies over destroyed homes, almost two months after superstorm Sandy caused the damage in the region of Breezy Point in Queens borough, New York, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. flag flies over destroyed homes, almost two months after superstorm Sandy caused the damage in the region of Breezy Point in Queens borough, New York, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rose Driscoll, removes debris out from her parents basement that had been flooded two months ago by Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of Breezy Point, New York, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rose Driscoll, removes debris out from her parents basement that had been flooded two months ago by Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of Breezy Point, New York, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A broken framed photo is seen on the porch of a home devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A broken framed photo is seen on the porch of a home devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Christmas ornaments sit amongst the remains of homes destroyed by fire during Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Christmas ornaments sit amongst the remains of homes destroyed by fire during Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Heavy machinery excavate land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Heavy machinery excavate land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An American flag is seen at an empty plot of land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An American flag is seen at an empty plot of land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Trees are seen in empty plots of beach property in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Trees are seen in empty plots of beach property in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Surrealism of Sandy
The altered landscape in the aftermath of Sandy.
England's Goth festival
Around ten thousand people converge in Whitby, England for the Goth festival's 19th year.
Second Chance for jailed women
The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and...
Living without sight
Inside an Arkansas center focused on teaching life skills to the visually impaired.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.