Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 30, 2013 | 6:50pm BST

Rebuilding Breezy Point

<p>Homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. Millions of people across the eastern United States awoke to scenes of destruction wrought by Superstorm Sandy, which knocked out power to huge swathes of the nation's most densely populated region, swamped New York's subway system and submerged streets in Manhattan's financial district. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. Millions of people across the eastern United States awoke to scenes of destruction wrought by Superstorm...more

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. Millions of people across the eastern United States awoke to scenes of destruction wrought by Superstorm Sandy, which knocked out power to huge swathes of the nation's most densely populated region, swamped New York's subway system and submerged streets in Manhattan's financial district. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 30
<p>Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. ...more

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 30
<p>People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 30
<p>A playground sits submerged under flood waters left from Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A playground sits submerged under flood waters left from Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A playground sits submerged under flood waters left from Hurricane Sandy at the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
4 / 30
<p>A section of burned houses are seen in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A section of burned houses are seen in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A section of burned houses are seen in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
5 / 30
<p>Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
6 / 30
<p>People embrace after looking through the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People embrace after looking through the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

People embrace after looking through the wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 30
<p>A boy surveys the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A boy surveys the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A boy surveys the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
8 / 30
<p>U.S. Marines clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

U.S. Marines clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

U.S. Marines clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
9 / 30
<p>A Virgin Mary statue is seen amongst the rubble of a destroyed row of houses after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A Virgin Mary statue is seen amongst the rubble of a destroyed row of houses after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Virgin Mary statue is seen amongst the rubble of a destroyed row of houses after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
10 / 30
<p>Residents walk past damaged houses in in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Residents walk past damaged houses in in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Residents walk past damaged houses in in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
11 / 30
<p>An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a damaged house in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a damaged house in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a damaged house in Breezy Point, a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
12 / 30
<p>An electrician with Hydro Quebec pulls down a U.S. flag hanging on a cable before testing power lines in Breezy Point neighborhood which were left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 14, 2012. It has become one of the biggest sources of tension between residents and the authorities in the worst-hit areas of New York City after Superstorm Sandy: damaged electrical systems in homes and - making matters worse - not enough electricians to fix them. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)</p>

An electrician with Hydro Quebec pulls down a U.S. flag hanging on a cable before testing power lines in Breezy Point neighborhood which were left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 14, 2012. It has become one of...more

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

An electrician with Hydro Quebec pulls down a U.S. flag hanging on a cable before testing power lines in Breezy Point neighborhood which were left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 14, 2012. It has become one of the biggest sources of tension between residents and the authorities in the worst-hit areas of New York City after Superstorm Sandy: damaged electrical systems in homes and - making matters worse - not enough electricians to fix them. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

Close
13 / 30
<p>A car destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood, in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A car destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood, in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A car destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood, in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
14 / 30
<p>A home destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A home destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A home destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 30
<p>Homes that were destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Homes that were destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Homes that were destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
16 / 30
<p>A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by superstorm Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 30
<p>A sign is seen in front of homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A sign is seen in front of homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A sign is seen in front of homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 30
<p>Danny and Juanita Kraus, residents of Breezy Point for 22 years whose home was flooded during Superstorm Sandy, eat a donated Thanksgiving meal a day before the holiday at Breezy Point in the Queens borough of New York November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Danny and Juanita Kraus, residents of Breezy Point for 22 years whose home was flooded during Superstorm Sandy, eat a donated Thanksgiving meal a day before the holiday at Breezy Point in the Queens borough of New York November 21, 2012....more

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Danny and Juanita Kraus, residents of Breezy Point for 22 years whose home was flooded during Superstorm Sandy, eat a donated Thanksgiving meal a day before the holiday at Breezy Point in the Queens borough of New York November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 30
<p>Members of the New Orleans Fire Department tour a neighborhood of burnt houses damaged during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Members of the New Orleans Fire Department tour a neighborhood of burnt houses damaged during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Members of the New Orleans Fire Department tour a neighborhood of burnt houses damaged during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
20 / 30
<p>Members of the Southwest Conservation Corp. help local contractors clean out a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Members of the Southwest Conservation Corp. help local contractors clean out a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Members of the Southwest Conservation Corp. help local contractors clean out a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
21 / 30
<p>Blythe Finn takes pictures after returning to see her home in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Blythe Finn takes pictures after returning to see her home in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Blythe Finn takes pictures after returning to see her home in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
22 / 30
<p>A lone chair sits along the beach front in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A lone chair sits along the beach front in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A lone chair sits along the beach front in Breezy Point, a month after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 30
<p>A U.S. flag flies over destroyed homes, almost two months after superstorm Sandy caused the damage in the region of Breezy Point in Queens borough, New York, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A U.S. flag flies over destroyed homes, almost two months after superstorm Sandy caused the damage in the region of Breezy Point in Queens borough, New York, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A U.S. flag flies over destroyed homes, almost two months after superstorm Sandy caused the damage in the region of Breezy Point in Queens borough, New York, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 30
<p>Rose Driscoll, removes debris out from her parents basement that had been flooded two months ago by Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of Breezy Point, New York, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Rose Driscoll, removes debris out from her parents basement that had been flooded two months ago by Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of Breezy Point, New York, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Rose Driscoll, removes debris out from her parents basement that had been flooded two months ago by Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of Breezy Point, New York, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
25 / 30
<p>A broken framed photo is seen on the porch of a home devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A broken framed photo is seen on the porch of a home devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A broken framed photo is seen on the porch of a home devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
26 / 30
<p>Christmas ornaments sit amongst the remains of homes destroyed by fire during Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Christmas ornaments sit amongst the remains of homes destroyed by fire during Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Christmas ornaments sit amongst the remains of homes destroyed by fire during Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
27 / 30
<p>Heavy machinery excavate land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Heavy machinery excavate land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Heavy machinery excavate land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
28 / 30
<p>An American flag is seen at an empty plot of land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An American flag is seen at an empty plot of land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

An American flag is seen at an empty plot of land in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
29 / 30
<p>Trees are seen in empty plots of beach property in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Trees are seen in empty plots of beach property in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Trees are seen in empty plots of beach property in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Surrealism of Sandy

Surrealism of Sandy

Next Slideshows

Surrealism of Sandy

Surrealism of Sandy

The altered landscape in the aftermath of Sandy.

30 Apr 2013
England's Goth festival

England's Goth festival

Around ten thousand people converge in Whitby, England for the Goth festival's 19th year.

29 Apr 2013
Second Chance for jailed women

Second Chance for jailed women

The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and...

29 Apr 2013
Living without sight

Living without sight

Inside an Arkansas center focused on teaching life skills to the visually impaired.

26 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures