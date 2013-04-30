Rebuilding Breezy Point

An electrician with Hydro Quebec pulls down a U.S. flag hanging on a cable before testing power lines in Breezy Point neighborhood which were left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 14, 2012. It has become one of the biggest sources of tension between residents and the authorities in the worst-hit areas of New York City after Superstorm Sandy: damaged electrical systems in homes and - making matters worse - not enough electricians to fix them. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)