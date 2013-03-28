Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 28, 2013 | 2:05am GMT

Rebuilding the Jersey shore

<p>A man inspects heavy machinery that will be used to build a new sea wall, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 22, 2013. The Jersey shore, a 127-mile stretch of beaches, small communities and kitschy icons, remains largely in shambles, with the traditional Memorial Day start to the summer season a mere two months away. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man inspects heavy machinery that will be used to build a new sea wall, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 22, 2013. The Jersey shore, a 127-mile stretch of beaches, small communities and...more

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A man inspects heavy machinery that will be used to build a new sea wall, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 22, 2013. The Jersey shore, a 127-mile stretch of beaches, small communities and kitschy icons, remains largely in shambles, with the traditional Memorial Day start to the summer season a mere two months away. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 22
<p>Homeowner Carol Olklein waits for power crews to reattach her home to the power grid, after waiting nearly five months since the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Homeowner Carol Olklein waits for power crews to reattach her home to the power grid, after waiting nearly five months since the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Homeowner Carol Olklein waits for power crews to reattach her home to the power grid, after waiting nearly five months since the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 22
<p>Angelo Tarona (R) and CJ Jones stand in front of a home they are working to raise on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Angelo Tarona (R) and CJ Jones stand in front of a home they are working to raise on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Angelo Tarona (R) and CJ Jones stand in front of a home they are working to raise on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 22
<p>CJ Jones walks out from under a home that he is working to raise on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

CJ Jones walks out from under a home that he is working to raise on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

CJ Jones walks out from under a home that he is working to raise on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 22
<p>Mason Kerry Evans works to raise a home nearly 10ft on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Mason Kerry Evans works to raise a home nearly 10ft on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Mason Kerry Evans works to raise a home nearly 10ft on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 22
<p>A home destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy is pictured in Mantoloking, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A home destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy is pictured in Mantoloking, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A home destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy is pictured in Mantoloking, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 22
<p>U.S. flags flutter in the wind as workers rebuilt a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

U.S. flags flutter in the wind as workers rebuilt a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

U.S. flags flutter in the wind as workers rebuilt a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 22
<p>A U.S. flag flies on a temporary sand burns near homes destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A U.S. flag flies on a temporary sand burns near homes destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A U.S. flag flies on a temporary sand burns near homes destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 22
<p>A woman and child walk away after looking at the remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A woman and child walk away after looking at the remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A woman and child walk away after looking at the remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 22
<p>Kenny Han uses a chainsaw to prepare pilings that will be used to rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Kenny Han uses a chainsaw to prepare pilings that will be used to rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Kenny Han uses a chainsaw to prepare pilings that will be used to rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 22
<p>A worker carries a screw gun as he rebuilds a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A worker carries a screw gun as he rebuilds a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A worker carries a screw gun as he rebuilds a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 22
<p>Workers rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Workers rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Workers rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 22
<p>Workers rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Workers rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Workers rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 22
<p>A worker uses a chainsaw to trim new pilings for a replacement boardwalk, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A worker uses a chainsaw to trim new pilings for a replacement boardwalk, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A worker uses a chainsaw to trim new pilings for a replacement boardwalk, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 22
<p>Police tape and windows reinforced with tape as protection against strong winds are pictured, almost five months after Hurricane Sandy, in front of a bar in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Police tape and windows reinforced with tape as protection against strong winds are pictured, almost five months after Hurricane Sandy, in front of a bar in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Police tape and windows reinforced with tape as protection against strong winds are pictured, almost five months after Hurricane Sandy, in front of a bar in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 22
<p>A bartender (R) speaks with patrons about dealing with insurance companies, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A bartender (R) speaks with patrons about dealing with insurance companies, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A bartender (R) speaks with patrons about dealing with insurance companies, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 22
<p>Jack n Bills employee Rob Ciliento rubs his head after preparing to open the bar for the summer tourist season, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy caused damage to the structure, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jack n Bills employee Rob Ciliento rubs his head after preparing to open the bar for the summer tourist season, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy caused damage to the structure, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Jack n Bills employee Rob Ciliento rubs his head after preparing to open the bar for the summer tourist season, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy caused damage to the structure, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 22
<p>Jack n Bills employee Rob Ciliento talks on his phone while preparing to open the bar for the summer tourist season almost five months after Superstorm Sandy caused damage to the structure in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jack n Bills employee Rob Ciliento talks on his phone while preparing to open the bar for the summer tourist season almost five months after Superstorm Sandy caused damage to the structure in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. ...more

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Jack n Bills employee Rob Ciliento talks on his phone while preparing to open the bar for the summer tourist season almost five months after Superstorm Sandy caused damage to the structure in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 22
<p>Sweatshirts with messages referencing the need to rebuild the Jersey Shore hang outside a store, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sweatshirts with messages referencing the need to rebuild the Jersey Shore hang outside a store, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Sweatshirts with messages referencing the need to rebuild the Jersey Shore hang outside a store, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 22
<p>A "For Sale" sign stands on an empty lot, near homes destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A "For Sale" sign stands on an empty lot, near homes destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A "For Sale" sign stands on an empty lot, near homes destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 22
<p>A heavy machinery moves large rocks to build a new sea wall, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A heavy machinery moves large rocks to build a new sea wall, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A heavy machinery moves large rocks to build a new sea wall, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 22
<p>Heavy machinery is used to move large rocks to build a new sea wall nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy in Bay Head, New Jersey, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Heavy machinery is used to move large rocks to build a new sea wall nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy in Bay Head, New Jersey, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Heavy machinery is used to move large rocks to build a new sea wall nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy in Bay Head, New Jersey, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Signs of SCOTUS

Signs of SCOTUS

Next Slideshows

Signs of SCOTUS

Signs of SCOTUS

Supporters and opponents of same-sex marriage gather in front of the Supreme Court.

27 Mar 2013
Debating gay marriage

Debating gay marriage

The Supreme Court weighs the meaning of marriage.

27 Mar 2013
Festival of Holi

Festival of Holi

The Festival of Colors heralds the beginning of spring.

27 Mar 2013
Ride 'em Gauchos

Ride 'em Gauchos

"Gauchos" from Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil compete for the Best Rider Award during Criolla Week.

26 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures