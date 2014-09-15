Reburying the dead
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the...more
A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt as a fellow grave cleaner works standing on a ladder during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into...more
A grave cleaner crawls inside a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner takes the coffin of a child out of a crypt during exhumation works at the children's section of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not...more
Grave cleaner Harold carries a mummified corpse at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner carries plastic bags with the remains of exhumed and unclaimed bodies to a mass grave at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Grave cleaner Wicho looks for a bag containing the remains of a body which is being claimed by its family inside a mass grave at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A vulture sits on a tree at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner breaks the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Plastic bags, some bearing identification codes, others the sex and the year of death of the exhumed bodies, hang from the crypts at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People look down at a mummified body lying on plastic bags containing the remains of exhumed bodies at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The mummified body of a woman lies on the floor and next to a wall with the writing "No littering here" during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The mummified body of a woman sits on the floor during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner carries a mummified body towards the mass grave at the Verbena cemetery February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Grave cleaners place plastic bags with skeletal remains on a forklift next to a mummified body at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A worker drives a forklift with discarded coffins as a mummified corpse lies on the back at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Broken and discarded coffins lie on the side of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man sits near a small coffin holding the remains of a family member after they had been exhumed at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man and a woman touch a small coffin holding the remains of a family member at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
