Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Sep 15, 2014 | 2:20pm BST

Reburying the dead

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the...more

Monday, September 15, 2014
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
1 / 21
A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt as a fellow grave cleaner works standing on a ladder during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt as a fellow grave cleaner works standing on a ladder during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into...more

Monday, September 15, 2014
A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt as a fellow grave cleaner works standing on a ladder during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
2 / 21
A grave cleaner crawls inside a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner crawls inside a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
A grave cleaner crawls inside a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
3 / 21
A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
4 / 21
A grave cleaner takes the coffin of a child out of a crypt during exhumation works at the children's section of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner takes the coffin of a child out of a crypt during exhumation works at the children's section of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
A grave cleaner takes the coffin of a child out of a crypt during exhumation works at the children's section of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
5 / 21
A grave cleaner holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not...more

Monday, September 15, 2014
A grave cleaner holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
6 / 21
Grave cleaner Harold carries a mummified corpse at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Grave cleaner Harold carries a mummified corpse at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
Grave cleaner Harold carries a mummified corpse at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
7 / 21
A grave cleaner carries plastic bags with the remains of exhumed and unclaimed bodies to a mass grave at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner carries plastic bags with the remains of exhumed and unclaimed bodies to a mass grave at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
A grave cleaner carries plastic bags with the remains of exhumed and unclaimed bodies to a mass grave at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
8 / 21
Grave cleaner Wicho looks for a bag containing the remains of a body which is being claimed by its family inside a mass grave at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Grave cleaner Wicho looks for a bag containing the remains of a body which is being claimed by its family inside a mass grave at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
Grave cleaner Wicho looks for a bag containing the remains of a body which is being claimed by its family inside a mass grave at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
9 / 21
A vulture sits on a tree at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A vulture sits on a tree at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
A vulture sits on a tree at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
10 / 21
A grave cleaner breaks the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner breaks the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
A grave cleaner breaks the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
11 / 21
Plastic bags, some bearing identification codes, others the sex and the year of death of the exhumed bodies, hang from the crypts at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Plastic bags, some bearing identification codes, others the sex and the year of death of the exhumed bodies, hang from the crypts at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
Plastic bags, some bearing identification codes, others the sex and the year of death of the exhumed bodies, hang from the crypts at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
12 / 21
People look down at a mummified body lying on plastic bags containing the remains of exhumed bodies at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People look down at a mummified body lying on plastic bags containing the remains of exhumed bodies at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
People look down at a mummified body lying on plastic bags containing the remains of exhumed bodies at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
13 / 21
The mummified body of a woman lies on the floor and next to a wall with the writing "No littering here" during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

The mummified body of a woman lies on the floor and next to a wall with the writing "No littering here" during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
The mummified body of a woman lies on the floor and next to a wall with the writing "No littering here" during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
14 / 21
The mummified body of a woman sits on the floor during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

The mummified body of a woman sits on the floor during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
The mummified body of a woman sits on the floor during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
15 / 21
A grave cleaner carries a mummified body towards the mass grave at the Verbena cemetery February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner carries a mummified body towards the mass grave at the Verbena cemetery February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
A grave cleaner carries a mummified body towards the mass grave at the Verbena cemetery February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
16 / 21
Grave cleaners place plastic bags with skeletal remains on a forklift next to a mummified body at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Grave cleaners place plastic bags with skeletal remains on a forklift next to a mummified body at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
Grave cleaners place plastic bags with skeletal remains on a forklift next to a mummified body at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
17 / 21
A worker drives a forklift with discarded coffins as a mummified corpse lies on the back at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A worker drives a forklift with discarded coffins as a mummified corpse lies on the back at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
A worker drives a forklift with discarded coffins as a mummified corpse lies on the back at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
18 / 21
Broken and discarded coffins lie on the side of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Broken and discarded coffins lie on the side of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
Broken and discarded coffins lie on the side of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
19 / 21
A man sits near a small coffin holding the remains of a family member after they had been exhumed at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man sits near a small coffin holding the remains of a family member after they had been exhumed at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
A man sits near a small coffin holding the remains of a family member after they had been exhumed at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
20 / 21
A man and a woman touch a small coffin holding the remains of a family member at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man and a woman touch a small coffin holding the remains of a family member at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 15, 2014
A man and a woman touch a small coffin holding the remains of a family member at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Independent Island

Independent Island

Next Slideshows

Independent Island

Independent Island

The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust.

11 Sep 2014
Snow in the summer

Snow in the summer

An unusually early snowstorm dumps as much as 14 inches of snow onto Calgary.

11 Sep 2014
Refighting The Great War

Refighting The Great War

History enthusiasts recreate the First Battle of the Marne which took place a century ago in France.

10 Sep 2014
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

10 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures