Pictures | Sat Jan 9, 2016 | 7:25pm GMT

Recapturing El Chapo

Recaptured drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney General in Mexico City, Mexico January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation in Mexico City, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Soldiers escort drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman into a helicopter during a presentation to the media in Mexico City, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
People take photographs with mobile phones as recaptured drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman arrives in an armoured vehicle during a presentation in Mexico City, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A forensic technician works next to the dead body of a man at a crime scene where people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the world's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Los Mochis, Mexico, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Soldiers stand guard outside a safe house where five people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the world's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Los Mochis, Mexico, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jesus Bustamente

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Soldiers stand inside a safe house where five people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the world's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Los Mochis, Mexico, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jesus Bustamente

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Forensic technicians and soldiers stand outside a safe house where five people were shot dead during an operation to recapture drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Los Mochis, Mexico, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jesus Bustamente

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Soldiers stand guard near a safe house and crime scene where people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the world's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Los Mochis, Mexico, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney General in Mexico City, Mexico January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
