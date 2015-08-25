Reclaiming Louisiana
Communities are seen surrounded by water and wetlands in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The Mississippi River Long Distance Sediment Pipeline Project is seen in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. The project will use approximately 5.0 million cubic yards of sediment dredged from the Mississippi River and will help restore...more
The Gulf Intracoastal Waterway West Closure Complex is seen in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. This project houses the world's largest drainage pump system and is located near the border of Jefferson and Plaquemines Parish running...more
Depleted wetlands are seen on the edge of St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sediment on wetland marshes to create new solid ground is seen in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The Mississippi River Long Distance Sediment Pipeline Project is seen in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. The project will use approximately 5.0 million cubic yards of sediment dredged from the Mississippi River and will help restore...more
Rock dams are seen protecting the marsh in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The New Orleans Land Bridge is seen in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. The bridge separates Lake Pontchartrain from Lake Borgne and serves as a line of defense for more that 1.5 million people. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The Orleans Land Bridge Shoreline Protection and Marsh Creation project is seen in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. The project used crushed concrete that was put into Geogrid Marine Mattresses. The mattresses were placed as revetment...more
Communities are seen surrounded by water and wetlands in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A tractor brings materials to the Mississippi River Long Distance Sediment Pipeline Project in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Depleted wetlands are seen in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
