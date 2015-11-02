Edition:
Record wave of migrants

A Spanish volunteer life guard guides Afghan migrants in an overcrowded raft as they arrive at a beach during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 24, 2015. The number of migrants and refugees entering Europe by sea last month was roughly the same as that for the whole of 2014, United Nations refugee agency UNHCR. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Syrian refugees call for help and empty water from their flooding raft as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An exhausted Syrian refugee is seen moments after arriving by a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees as it arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A migrant girl struggles to get out of the water as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Life vests and tubes left by migrants float by a beach during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
The hand of a drowned migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Afghan refugees walk on a rocky beach moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, Turkey, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Denizhan Guzel

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An Afghan migrant covered by space blanket walks after arriving at a beach by a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Refugees and migrants struggle to jump off an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A refugee woman hangs on a rope as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
An Afghan migrant jumps off an overcrowded raft onto a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant suffering from hypothermia reacts as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Refugees and migrants are seen onboard eight dinghies as they cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Migrants and refugees are seen aboard a Turkish fishing boat as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from theTurkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
The body of a 65-year old Iraqi refugee woman is covered with a towel as her husband (R) and a relative mourn, following their arrival on the Greek island of Lesbos in a dinghy, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A young Syrian refugee makes a phone call after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
