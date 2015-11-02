Record wave of migrants
A Spanish volunteer life guard guides Afghan migrants in an overcrowded raft as they arrive at a beach during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 24, 2015. The number of migrants and refugees entering Europe by sea last month was...more
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30,...more
Syrian refugees call for help and empty water from their flooding raft as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An exhausted Syrian refugee is seen moments after arriving by a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees as it arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant girl struggles to get out of the water as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris...more
Life vests and tubes left by migrants float by a beach during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The hand of a drowned migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Afghan refugees walk on a rocky beach moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, Turkey, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Denizhan Guzel
A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft October 20,...more
An Afghan migrant covered by space blanket walks after arriving at a beach by a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Refugees and migrants struggle to jump off an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A refugee woman hangs on a rope as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An Afghan migrant jumps off an overcrowded raft onto a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant suffering from hypothermia reacts as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugees and migrants are seen onboard eight dinghies as they cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Migrants and refugees are seen aboard a Turkish fishing boat as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from theTurkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
The body of a 65-year old Iraqi refugee woman is covered with a towel as her husband (R) and a relative mourn, following their arrival on the Greek island of Lesbos in a dinghy, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October...more
A young Syrian refugee makes a phone call after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Our home in space
The International Space Station celebrates 15 years of occupancy.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
London fog
Flights to and from London are disrupted as heavy fog hits the capital.
Republicans go hunting
GOP presidential candidates hunt for pheasants, and votes, in battleground Iowa.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.