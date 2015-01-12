Recovering AirAsia
The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesian divers hold the flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 on board the navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh, in the Java Sea January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool
An Indonesian investigator from the National Transportation Safety Committee hands a cutting tool to a police officer while standing inside part of the tail of the AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane in Kumai Port, near Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan...more
People watch as a section of the tail of AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane is lifted off a ship and onto the back of a truck, the day after it was lifted from the seabed, in Kumai Port, near Pangkalan Bun, central Kalimantan January 11, 2015....more
The flight data recorder from AirAsia QZ8501 is placed into a container upon its arrival at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An Airbus investigator walks near part of the tail of the AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane in Kumai Port, near Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A section of the tail of AirAsia Flight QZ8501 passenger plane is seen on the deck of the rescue ship Crest Onyx, a day after it was lifted from the seabed, as crew try to lift it off the ship in Kumai Port, near Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan...more
The tail of AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane is lifted onto the deck of the rescue ship Crest Onyx after it was raised from the sea bed, south of Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Prasetyo Utomo/Pool
The tail of AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane is seen on the deck of the rescue ship Crest Onyx from an Indonesian Super Puma military helicopter after it was lifted from the sea bed, south of Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 10, 2015. ...more
Members of the Indonesian navy lift two dead bodies onto the navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh during an operation to lift the tail of the AirAsia flight QZ8501 in the Java sea January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool
Indonesian navy personnel pray on board the navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh during their efforts to lift the tail of AirAsia Flight QZ8501, in the Java Sea January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool
Debris from AirAsia QZ8501, recovered from the Java Sea, is carried from an Indonesian Search and Rescue (BASARNAS) helicopter in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesian Navy frogmen and underwater demolition unit personnel on a boat carrying bodies from AirAsia flight QZ8501, look as a body is lifted (unseen) to the Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh, at sea, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool
The reverse side of debris resembling an aircraft window panel recovered by the Republic of Singapore Navy, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Singapore Ministry of Defence
Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Indonesian navy divers prepare operations to lift the tail of AirAsia flight QZ8501 from the Java sea January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool
The bodies of AirAsia QZ8501 passengers, recovered from the Java Sea, are lifted off of an Indonesian Search and Rescue (BASARNAS) helicopter at an airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesian police stand near a Beriev Be-200 amphibious plane carrying equipment for Russian rescue teams searching for AirAsia QZ8501 at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesian military personnel sit next to caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Naval personnel carry air balloons into a NC212 aircraft at Juanda airbase in Surabaya, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Ireng/Antara Foto
Sailors from the US Navy's USS Fort Worth searching in the Java Sea for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 make preparations to launch a Tow Fish side scan sonar system from the ship's 11-m rigid hull inflatable boat, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/US Navy/Mass...more
Crew members of an Indonesian Air Force NAS 332 Super Puma helicopter look out of the windows during a search operation for the victims and wreckage of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 over the Java Sea, Indonesia, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tatan Syuflana/Pool
