Pictures | Tue Sep 3, 2013 | 2:55pm BST

Recovering bones from boys school

<p>John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, leaves with his daughter Tananarive Due, 47 (R), after a short memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. Due's wife's uncle named Robert Stephens died at the school in 1937 when he was stabbed by another student. Teams of forensic and law-enforcement searchers began sifting the sands of Florida Panhandle woodlands on Saturday, searching for bones of juvenile offenders who disappeared from a notorious reform school more than a half-century ago. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool</p>

John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, leaves with his daughter Tananarive Due, 47 (R), after a short memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. Due's wife's uncle named Robert Stephens died at the school in 1937 when he was stabbed by another student. Teams of forensic and law-enforcement searchers began sifting the sands of Florida Panhandle woodlands on Saturday, searching for bones of juvenile offenders who disappeared from a notorious reform school more than a half-century ago. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool

<p>L-R: Steven Barnes, 61, of Smyrna, Georgia, his son Jason Due-Barnes, 9, wife Tananarive Due, 47, and her father John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, embrace during a memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool</p>

L-R: Steven Barnes, 61, of Smyrna, Georgia, his son Jason Due-Barnes, 9, wife Tananarive Due, 47, and her father John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, embrace during a memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool

<p>Jason Due, 9, helps University of South Florida researchers exhume a grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool</p>

Jason Due, 9, helps University of South Florida researchers exhume a grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool

<p>University of South Florida masters student Cristina Kelbaugh (L) and PhD student Ashley Maxwell, dig at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida masters student Cristina Kelbaugh (L) and PhD student Ashley Maxwell, dig at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool

<p>University of South Florida student volunteer Paige Phillips sifts dirt at the Boot Hill Cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL</p>

University of South Florida student volunteer Paige Phillips sifts dirt at the Boot Hill Cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL

<p>USF student volunteer Liotta Noche-Dowdy writes during the exhumation of suspected graves at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL</p>

USF student volunteer Liotta Noche-Dowdy writes during the exhumation of suspected graves at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL

<p>University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle (C) speaks to her excavation team at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL</p>

University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle (C) speaks to her excavation team at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL

<p>A team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida are exhuming suspected graves at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool</p>

A team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida are exhuming suspected graves at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool

<p>Thirty one metal crosses mark the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Thirty one metal crosses mark the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell takes measurements at the edge of a hole where human remains were discovered in a shallow, unmarked grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. The yellow marker denotes the location where skull fragments and a tooth were found. Other items located included metal hardware consistent with what would have been found on a coffin in the mid twentieth century. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell takes measurements at the edge of a hole where human remains were discovered in a shallow, unmarked grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. The yellow marker denotes the location where skull fragments and a tooth were found. Other items located included metal hardware consistent with what would have been found on a coffin in the mid twentieth century. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>University of South Florida student Paige Phillips takes notes while exhuming a second grave shaft discovered in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida student Paige Phillips takes notes while exhuming a second grave shaft discovered in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell works in an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell works in an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>A fragment of bone is seen with a burial shroud pin in a shallow, unmarked gravesite unearthed by anthropologists from the University of South Florida in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

A fragment of bone is seen with a burial shroud pin in a shallow, unmarked gravesite unearthed by anthropologists from the University of South Florida in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>Coffin nails removed from an unmarked grave were placed in bags by University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Coffin nails removed from an unmarked grave were placed in bags by University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>University of South Florida student Ashley Humphries (R) exhumes a grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida student Ashley Humphries (R) exhumes a grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle removes a clip used to hold a shroud around a body from an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle removes a clip used to hold a shroud around a body from an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett (L) examines a nail recovered from an unmarked grave with University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett (L) examines a nail recovered from an unmarked grave with University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>University of South Florida associate professor Christian Wells uses string in an attempt to cut loose a block of dirt and clay containing skull fragments in a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida associate professor Christian Wells uses string in an attempt to cut loose a block of dirt and clay containing skull fragments in a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>Remains from a grave await removal by a team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Remains from a grave await removal by a team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle displays a pants button found in an exhumed grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle displays a pants button found in an exhumed grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>Pat Brewer, Jason Byrd (C), and Larry Bedore (R), all of the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, wheel the first remains to be removed from the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys to a van in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Pat Brewer, Jason Byrd (C), and Larry Bedore (R), all of the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, wheel the first remains to be removed from the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys to a van in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>The remains removed from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys waits to be loaded for transportation in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

The remains removed from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys waits to be loaded for transportation in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>Jason Byrd (L) helps University of South Florida assistant professor Erin Kimmerle (C) and assistant professor Christian Wells remove remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Jason Byrd (L) helps University of South Florida assistant professor Erin Kimmerle (C) and assistant professor Christian Wells remove remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>Larry Bedore and Jason Byrd (R), both from the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, load a stretcher containing remains removed from a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys into a body bag in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Larry Bedore and Jason Byrd (R), both from the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, load a stretcher containing remains removed from a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys into a body bag in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

<p>Wet conditions slowed progress as anthropologists from the University of South Florida made an attempt to remove the first remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Wet conditions slowed progress as anthropologists from the University of South Florida made an attempt to remove the first remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

