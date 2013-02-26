Edition:
Red carpet at the Oscars

<p>Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Charlize Theron wearing white Dior Haute Couture column gown arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Master," and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing a Zuhair Murad gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jessica Chastain, best actress nominee for her role in "Zero Dark Thirty", arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Amanda Seyfried, from "Les Miserables," wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Presenter Kristin Stewart arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Zoe Saldana, wearing a white Alexis Mabille Couture gown with asymmetrical hem and train, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Anne Hathaway, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Les Miserables" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Two-time Oscars winner Jane Fonda, wearing a yellow Versace gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Reese Witherspoon, wearing a black and royal blue Louis Vuitton gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Quenzhane Wallis, best actress nominee for her role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild," arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jennifer Gardner arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Jennifer Hudson poses in a Roberto Cavalli Couture dress as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Best Actress nominee for "The Impossible" Naomi Watts wearing an Armani Prive dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Neil Lane jewels, and carrying a Roger Vivier bag, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Stacy Keibler arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Halle Berry arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>British actress Helena Bonham Carter, of the film "Les Miserables", poses in a Vivienne Westwood dress as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Salma Hayek poses at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>British singer Adele poses on the red carpet in a Jenny Packham dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Helen Hunt arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Actress Samantha Barks in the film "Les Miserables" arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Best Supporting Actress Nominee Sally Field for "Lincoln" wearing a pleated red Valentino gown, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Presenter Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as her husband Keith Urban (R) watches, at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. Kidman is wearing L?Wren Scott dress, shoes and bag, with Fred Leighton jewels. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Olivia Munn wears a red and gold Marchesa gown at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Presenter and former Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer arrives on the red carpet at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, of the best foreign language nominated Danish film "A Royal Affair," arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Oscars presenter Renee Zellweger poses on the red carpet in a gold Carolina Herrera gown at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

