Red China
A Chinese worker rests as he paints a newly built crane in the Long Wu port in Shanghai December 14, 2005. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Chinese worker rests as he paints a newly built crane in the Long Wu port in Shanghai December 14, 2005. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A wax figure of Mao Zedong is exhibited as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a shopping mall in Hong Kong September 23,2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A wax figure of Mao Zedong is exhibited as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a shopping mall in Hong Kong September 23,2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Performers dressed in Red Army uniforms are seen through a red flag as they wait to perform at a revolutionary songs singing event ahead of the upcoming 90th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Chongqing...more
Performers dressed in Red Army uniforms are seen through a red flag as they wait to perform at a revolutionary songs singing event ahead of the upcoming 90th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Chongqing municipality, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A-Mei (not his real name), a 30-year-old drag queen, lies on his bed at his apartment in Kunming, Yunnan province November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A-Mei (not his real name), a 30-year-old drag queen, lies on his bed at his apartment in Kunming, Yunnan province November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee tests Nestle products at the company's research and development center in Shanghai October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee tests Nestle products at the company's research and development center in Shanghai October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Red flags advertising a Chinese steel plant fly on the ancient city wall of Pinyao in this picture taken September 21, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos
Red flags advertising a Chinese steel plant fly on the ancient city wall of Pinyao in this picture taken September 21, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos
Autumn leaves extend from a branch at a park in Beijing October 23, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Autumn leaves extend from a branch at a park in Beijing October 23, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman wears a novelty hairband as she walks under red lanterns during a Lantern Festival celebration at Confucian Temple of Nanjing, Jiangsu province February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A woman wears a novelty hairband as she walks under red lanterns during a Lantern Festival celebration at Confucian Temple of Nanjing, Jiangsu province February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong
An attendant holds a bottle of Wuliangye, one of China's most famous liquors, during the opening of its flagship store in Hong Kong December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An attendant holds a bottle of Wuliangye, one of China's most famous liquors, during the opening of its flagship store in Hong Kong December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Shadows of trees are cast onto a wall of the Forbidden City as a man walks past on a cold, sunny day in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Shadows of trees are cast onto a wall of the Forbidden City as a man walks past on a cold, sunny day in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray