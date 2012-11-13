Edition:
Red China

A Chinese worker rests as he paints a newly built crane in the Long Wu port in Shanghai December 14, 2005. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A wax figure of Mao Zedong is exhibited as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a shopping mall in Hong Kong September 23,2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Performers dressed in Red Army uniforms are seen through a red flag as they wait to perform at a revolutionary songs singing event ahead of the upcoming 90th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Chongqing municipality, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A-Mei (not his real name), a 30-year-old drag queen, lies on his bed at his apartment in Kunming, Yunnan province November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

An employee tests Nestle products at the company's research and development center in Shanghai October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Red flags advertising a Chinese steel plant fly on the ancient city wall of Pinyao in this picture taken September 21, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Autumn leaves extend from a branch at a park in Beijing October 23, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A woman wears a novelty hairband as she walks under red lanterns during a Lantern Festival celebration at Confucian Temple of Nanjing, Jiangsu province February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

An attendant holds a bottle of Wuliangye, one of China's most famous liquors, during the opening of its flagship store in Hong Kong December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Shadows of trees are cast onto a wall of the Forbidden City as a man walks past on a cold, sunny day in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

