Red Sox fans celebrate
Fans gather after the Boston Red Sox won the MLB baseball's World Series by beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Police with their bicycles move crowds away from Fenway Park after the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals and win Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Boston Red Sox fans react to their team winning the MLB baseball's World Series after beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
The Prudential Center is lit up with the words "Go Sox" near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann
