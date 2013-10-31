Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 31, 2013 | 1:20pm GMT

Red Sox fans celebrate

<p>Fans gather after the Boston Red Sox won the MLB baseball's World Series by beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann</p>

Fans gather after the Boston Red Sox won the MLB baseball's World Series by beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Fans gather after the Boston Red Sox won the MLB baseball's World Series by beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Close
1 / 8
<p>Police with their bicycles move crowds away from Fenway Park after the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals and win Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann</p>

Police with their bicycles move crowds away from Fenway Park after the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals and win Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Police with their bicycles move crowds away from Fenway Park after the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals and win Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Close
2 / 8
<p>Boston Red Sox fans react to their team winning the MLB baseball's World Series after beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann</p>

Boston Red Sox fans react to their team winning the MLB baseball's World Series after beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Boston Red Sox fans react to their team winning the MLB baseball's World Series after beating St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6, at Landsdown Street near Fenway Park in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Close
3 / 8
<p>Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann</p>

Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Close
4 / 8
<p>Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann</p>

Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Close
5 / 8
<p>Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann</p>

Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Police patrol the streets around Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Close
6 / 8
<p>Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann</p>

Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Dozens of Police officers arrive at Boylston St near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Close
7 / 8
<p>The Prudential Center is lit up with the words "Go Sox" near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann</p>

The Prudential Center is lit up with the words "Go Sox" near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Thursday, October 31, 2013

The Prudential Center is lit up with the words "Go Sox" near Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals play Game 6 of the MLB baseball's World Series in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Countdown to Sochi

Countdown to Sochi

Next Slideshows

Countdown to Sochi

Countdown to Sochi

With just months to go before Russia is due to host the 2014 Winter Olympics, cranes still tower over muddy construction sites in the palm tree-lined city, as...

09 Oct 2013
A-Rod's career

A-Rod's career

The baseball career of star New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

04 Oct 2013
Olympic portraits

Olympic portraits

Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson captures portraits of U.S. athletes headed to the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.

03 Oct 2013
Surfing dogs

Surfing dogs

Canine contestants at the annual surf dog competition in Huntington Beach.

30 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures