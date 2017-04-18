Referendum divides Turkey
Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People wait in line to submit their personal appeals to the High Electoral Board for annulment of the referendum, in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags as they wait for his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Anti-government demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. The placards reads: "No, we will win" and "Not finished, just started". REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Anti-government protesters hold placards during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. The placards reads "No, we won". REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, addresses his supporters in Istanbul. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chant the national anthem as they celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a support rally at the AK party headquarters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Supporters of AK party react at the party headquarters in Ankara. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A soldier makes his way outside a polling station as election officials carry bags full of ballots following a voting procedure for a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Election officials count votes at a polling station during a referendum in Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Two women check a list with names at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Election officials carry bags full of ballots following a voting procedure for a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A woman leaves voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Next Slideshows
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for...
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.