Refighting Napoleon
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rousing call for unity among Russia's diverse...more
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rousing call for unity among Russia's diverse ethnic and religious groups as he led commemorations of a battle 200 years ago that led to the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve during anniversary celebrations outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve during anniversary celebrations outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume prepare to re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume prepare to re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume mix with spectators during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume mix with spectators during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets participants in period costume during an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/Ria...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets participants in period costume during an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/Ria Novosti/Pool
Participants in period costume prepare to re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume prepare to re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume take a break in front of spectators during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants in period costume take a break in front of spectators during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Next Slideshows
Burning Man
Strange sights at the Burning Man 2012 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.
Once in a blue moon
Once every two and a half years, on average, a full moon is seen twice in a month, in a phenomenon referred to as a Blue Moon.
In the path of Isaac
The slow-moving but powerful storm drenches the Gulf Coast states of Louisiana and Mississippi.
Tech toys making noise
The IFA consumer electronics fair kicks off in Berlin, showcasing the world's latest tech gadgets.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.