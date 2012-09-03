Edition:
Refighting Napoleon

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rousing call for unity among Russia's diverse ethnic and religious groups as he led commemorations of a battle 200 years ago that led to the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve during anniversary celebrations outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Participants in period costume prepare to re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Participants in period costume mix with spectators during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets participants in period costume during an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/Ria Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>Participants in period costume prepare to re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Participants in period costume take a break in front of spectators during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Photos