Refighting The Great War
British history enthusiast portraying German 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt leads members of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers,...more
A local resident portraying a French WWI soldier attends the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British history enthusiasts portraying German pionier Karl Volker and 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group stand in a trench during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century...more
Crosses and French helmets are seen in a mock cemetery as part of the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
History enthusiasts Hermann Holtermann from Koblenz and Michael Freeman from Beccles of the Infantrie Regiment 28 "Von Goeben" group attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers,...more
Local residents portraying French soldiers of a cavalry regiment ride horses during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more
British history enthusiast portraying German pionier Karl Volker of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group is arrested by local residents dressed in French uniforms during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at...more
British history enthusiasts Adrian Inman from Leeds and Rob Horne from Whitley Bay, members of the Infantrie Regiment 28 "Von Goeben" group, stand in a trench during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago,...more
Local residents and members of "Histoire et Collection" World War One historical association attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. ...more
German history enthusiasts of World War One historical associations "Darstellungsgruppe Suddeutsches Militar 1870-1918" and "Verein Historische Uniformen" arrive to attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century...more
Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British and German history enthusiasts portraying German WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British history enthusiasts portraying German 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt and Axel Wolf lead members of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at...more
History enthusiasts England's Peter Saville from Hitchin and France's Quentin Jacquelinet dressed in German uniforms are arrested by local residents dressed in French uniforms during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place...more
A German woman wearing a vintage dress walks with a dog past British and German history enthusiasts portraying German soldiers as they attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at...more
Local residents portraying French WWI army uniforms as Poilu and Dominique Rigard wearing a vintage U.S. uniform attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris...more
British and German history enthusiasts portraying German soldiers stand in a queue for lunch before the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. ...more
British and German history enthusiasts portraying German soldiers gather with local residents and members of "Histoire et Collection" World War One historical association dressed in French uniforms after the re-enactment of the First Battle of the...more
Next Slideshows
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
Defending the American way
The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter migrants from crossing the border illegally.
Supermoon rising
A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.
Festival for Ganesh
Devotees immerse idols of the Hindu god of prosperity into the water as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.