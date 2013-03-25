Refugee camp fire in Thailand
A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man walks between body bags containing the remains of victims of the fire at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. At least 42 people have died in a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar near the...more
A man walks between body bags containing the remains of victims of the fire at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. At least 42 people have died in a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar near the Thai-Myanmar border on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Refugee women and other survivors look on as investigation continues in the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Refugee women and other survivors look on as investigation continues in the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors carry aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors carry aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors receive aid at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors receive aid at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors build a new temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors build a new temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Refugee children carry food received as aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Refugee children carry food received as aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors wait to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors wait to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A survivor cries at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A survivor cries at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors walk through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors walk through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A survivor reacts as remains of victims are collected from the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A survivor reacts as remains of victims are collected from the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors register to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors register to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A forensic expert marks the body of a baby, a victim of the fire at Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A forensic expert marks the body of a baby, a victim of the fire at Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors salvage their belongings at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors salvage their belongings at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nachthapong Muhammad
Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nachthapong Muhammad
Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, cries at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, cries at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children watch as experts and rescue workers retrieve charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children watch as experts and rescue workers retrieve charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp as a helicopter flies over, near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Survivors walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp as a helicopter flies over, near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A survivor reacts as she stands in ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A survivor reacts as she stands in ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Riots in Myanmar
Unrest between Buddhists and Muslims in central Myanmar has reduced neighborhoods to ashes and stoked fears that last year's sectarian bloodshed is spreading...
Nigeria's oil thieves
Thousands in Nigeria engage in a practice known locally as 'oil bunkering' - hacking into pipelines to steal and then refine crude.
Polluted waterways
Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.