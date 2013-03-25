Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 25, 2013 | 12:25pm GMT

Refugee camp fire in Thailand

<p>A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
1 / 25
<p>A man walks between body bags containing the remains of victims of the fire at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. At least 42 people have died in a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar near the Thai-Myanmar border on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A man walks between body bags containing the remains of victims of the fire at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. At least 42 people have died in a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar near the...more

Monday, March 25, 2013

A man walks between body bags containing the remains of victims of the fire at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. At least 42 people have died in a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar near the Thai-Myanmar border on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
2 / 25
<p>Refugee women and other survivors look on as investigation continues in the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Refugee women and other survivors look on as investigation continues in the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Refugee women and other survivors look on as investigation continues in the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
3 / 25
<p>Survivors carry aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors carry aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Survivors carry aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
4 / 25
<p>Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
5 / 25
<p>Survivors receive aid at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors receive aid at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Survivors receive aid at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
6 / 25
<p>Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
7 / 25
<p>Survivors build a new temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors build a new temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Survivors build a new temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 25
<p>Refugee children carry food received as aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Refugee children carry food received as aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Refugee children carry food received as aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
9 / 25
<p>Survivors wait to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors wait to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Survivors wait to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
10 / 25
<p>Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
11 / 25
<p>A survivor cries at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A survivor cries at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

A survivor cries at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
12 / 25
<p>Survivors walk through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors walk through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Survivors walk through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
13 / 25
<p>A survivor reacts as remains of victims are collected from the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A survivor reacts as remains of victims are collected from the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

A survivor reacts as remains of victims are collected from the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
14 / 25
<p>Survivors register to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors register to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Survivors register to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
15 / 25
<p>A forensic expert marks the body of a baby, a victim of the fire at Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A forensic expert marks the body of a baby, a victim of the fire at Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

A forensic expert marks the body of a baby, a victim of the fire at Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
16 / 25
<p>Survivors salvage their belongings at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors salvage their belongings at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Survivors salvage their belongings at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
17 / 25
<p>Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nachthapong Muhammad</p>

Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nachthapong Muhammad

Monday, March 25, 2013

Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nachthapong Muhammad

Close
18 / 25
<p>Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
19 / 25
<p>Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, cries at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, cries at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, cries at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
20 / 25
<p>Children watch as experts and rescue workers retrieve charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Children watch as experts and rescue workers retrieve charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Children watch as experts and rescue workers retrieve charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 25
<p>Survivors walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp as a helicopter flies over, near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp as a helicopter flies over, near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Survivors walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp as a helicopter flies over, near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
22 / 25
<p>A survivor reacts as she stands in ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A survivor reacts as she stands in ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

A survivor reacts as she stands in ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
23 / 25
<p>Children walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Children walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Children walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
24 / 25
<p>Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, March 25, 2013

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Riots in Myanmar

Riots in Myanmar

Next Slideshows

Riots in Myanmar

Riots in Myanmar

Unrest between Buddhists and Muslims in central Myanmar has reduced neighborhoods to ashes and stoked fears that last year's sectarian bloodshed is spreading...

25 Mar 2013
Nigeria's oil thieves

Nigeria's oil thieves

Thousands in Nigeria engage in a practice known locally as 'oil bunkering' - hacking into pipelines to steal and then refine crude.

22 Mar 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

22 Mar 2013
Polluted waterways

Polluted waterways

Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.

06 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures