Fri May 29, 2015

Refugee children

A Burundian refugee child rests on their belongings on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Burundian refugee child rests on their belongings on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A Burundian refugee child rests on their belongings on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rohingya migrant mother, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, stands nearby as her child holds a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya migrant mother, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, stands nearby as her child holds a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency,...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant mother, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, stands nearby as her child holds a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern European countries; most of them are turned back by Macedonian border guards. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern European countries; most of them are turned back by Macedonian border guards. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain,, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain,, May 13, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain,, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A child eats at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A child eats at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
A child eats at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Slaviansk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Slaviansk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Slaviansk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Kosovar children cry after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with their family, near the village of Asotthalom, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Kosovar children cry after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with their family, near the village of Asotthalom, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Kosovar children cry after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with their family, near the village of Asotthalom, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of a makeshift tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of a makeshift tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (TURKEY - Tags: MILITARY CONFLICT POLITICS SOCIETY)

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of a makeshift tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (TURKEY - Tags: MILITARY CONFLICT POLITICS SOCIETY)
A Burundian refugee child drinks from a cup on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Burundian refugee child drinks from a cup on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A Burundian refugee child drinks from a cup on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy, May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather, a dingy with over thirty migrants made the dangerous voyage to Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy, May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather, a dingy with over thirty migrants made the dangerous...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy, May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather, a dingy with over thirty migrants made the dangerous voyage to Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A child is lifted onto a truck to leave a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A child is lifted onto a truck to leave a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A child is lifted onto a truck to leave a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
An Afghan immigrant holds his child outside a deserted hotel, where hundreds of immigrants found temporary shelter, on the Greek island of Kos, May 27, 2015. He arrived in Kos with his family after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy a few days ago. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan immigrant holds his child outside a deserted hotel, where hundreds of immigrants found temporary shelter, on the Greek island of Kos, May 27, 2015. He arrived in Kos with his family after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
An Afghan immigrant holds his child outside a deserted hotel, where hundreds of immigrants found temporary shelter, on the Greek island of Kos, May 27, 2015. He arrived in Kos with his family after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy a few days ago. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Burundian refugee child reads a book on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Burundian refugee child reads a book on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A Burundian refugee child reads a book on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani looks on near makeshift tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani looks on near makeshift tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani looks on near makeshift tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, sits with her sleeping boy as they wait with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, sits with her sleeping boy as they wait with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, sits with her sleeping boy as they wait with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Syrian refugee boy pauses as he carries his sister to their house in Hacibayram district of Ankara, Turkey, November 21, 2014. The graffiti on the wall reads, "He is now a soldier." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Syrian refugee boy pauses as he carries his sister to their house in Hacibayram district of Ankara, Turkey, November 21, 2014. The graffiti on the wall reads, "He is now a soldier." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A Syrian refugee boy pauses as he carries his sister to their house in Hacibayram district of Ankara, Turkey, November 21, 2014. The graffiti on the wall reads, "He is now a soldier." REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A child is carried by a rescue worker as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A child is carried by a rescue worker as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A child is carried by a rescue worker as he arrives with migrants on the boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
