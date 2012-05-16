Edition:
Refugees in Uganda

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. The refugees fled the Masisi region in Congo's North Kivu province since fighting broke out between Congolese troops and fighters loyal to a renegade general Bosco Ntaganda. Clashes erupted after Congolese President Joseph...more

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

