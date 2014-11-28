Relics of Yugoslavia
A monument to the Revolution built 1967, in Podgaric, Croatia. Across the former Yugoslavia stand giant monuments to a state that no longer exists. Many are now neglected or ignored, aging symbols of a joint state forged during World War Two but torn...more
The monument to memory of soldiers who liberated the city of Knin, in Knin, Croatia.
The memorial monument "Mound of the Unbeaten" in Prilep, Macedonia.
A monument to National Liberation Fight in Maribor, Slovenia.
The memorial monument "Mrakovica" in Kozarac, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The memorial "Monument to Hanged Patriots" in Vranjske Njiver, Montenegro.
The memorial monument "Makedonka" in Kumanovo, Macedonia.
The National Liberation War Monument in Pristina, Kosovo.
The memorial monument "Stevan Filipovic" in Valjevo, Serbia.
The memorial monument "Battle of Sutjeska" in Tjentiste, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
A monument to affected detainees of Jasenovac camp in Jasenovac, Croatia.
A monument to the Revolution in Makarska, Croatia.
The memorial monument "Bubanj" in Nis, Serbia.
The memorial monument "Skopje's Liberators" in Skopje, Macedonia.
The Miners Monument in northern Mitrovica, Kosovo.
The memorial "Monument to the Revolution" in Virpazar, Montenegro.
The memorial monument "For Bombers" in Ljig, Serbia.
The memorial monument to the "People's Revolution" in Kumanovo, Macedonia.
The memorial "Monument to the Partisan Soldier" in Gorica, Montenegro.
A monument in memory of a battle between Slovenian partisans and the German army during World War Two in Drazgose, Slovenia.
Next Slideshows
Sacrificial slaughter in Nepal
Sword-wielding devotees slaughter thousands of animals for a Hindu ritual.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Highlights from the Thanksgiving Day parade.
Mission to Tabit
A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.
Buffalo buried in snow
A blizzard dumps a year's worth of snow in three days on western New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
Plucked from the Mediterranean
About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.