Religion in Mexico

Penitents wearing hoods participate in a silent march on Good Friday in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

An actor representing Jesus Christ participates in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Playa Delfines (Dolphin Beach) on Good Friday in Cancun April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

An actor representing Jesus Christ participates in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Playa Delfines (Dolphin Beach) on Good Friday in Cancun April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Margarita (C) rides a two-wheel skateboard as her brother Juan rides a bike outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua February 16, 2012. Over 80,000 Mennonites live in Mexico after they established themselves for the first time in the 1920s. Mennonites arrange their lives according to their religious beliefs; they have their own educational system and do not participate in the...more

Margarita (C) rides a two-wheel skateboard as her brother Juan rides a bike outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua February 16, 2012. Over 80,000 Mennonites live in Mexico after they established themselves for the first time in the 1920s. Mennonites arrange their lives according to their religious beliefs; they have their own educational system and do not participate in the government or serve in the military. Their origins date back to Switzerland in the 16th century as part of the Reformation until a movement was founded by the Dutch priest Menno Simon who believed in a different interpretation of the scriptures, hence the name Mennonites, meaning "Followers of Menno". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, after a procession in Mexico city October 29, 2011. More than 100 sex workers gathered for a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered in the last few years, two days before the Day of the Dead. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, after a procession in Mexico city October 29, 2011. More than 100 sex workers gathered for a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered in the last few years, two days before the Day of the Dead. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People professing different religions attend a prayer for world peace as climate talks take place in Cancun November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia

People professing different religions attend a prayer for world peace as climate talks take place in Cancun November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia

A devotee of the Light of the World Church is immersed into a pool of water during baptism at the Temple of Light in Guadalajara August 13, 2011. Followers of over 43 countries flock to Guadalajara annually to attend celebrations of the cult, which was founded in 1926 in Monterrey, blending Mexican mysticism with Pentecostal beliefs. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

A devotee of the Light of the World Church is immersed into a pool of water during baptism at the Temple of Light in Guadalajara August 13, 2011. Followers of over 43 countries flock to Guadalajara annually to attend celebrations of the cult, which was founded in 1926 in Monterrey, blending Mexican mysticism with Pentecostal beliefs. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

A penitent prays during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in the town of Espinazo, some 120 km (74.5 miles) away from Monterrey March 18, 2011. Thousands of Pilgrims from across the Americas descend on the village of El Espinazo on March and October to visit the tomb of El Nino Fidencio, an eerie man-child figure famed for his playful cures and folk wisdom dispensed in a shrill contralto during the 1920s and 1930s. Fidencio is not...more

A penitent prays during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in the town of Espinazo, some 120 km (74.5 miles) away from Monterrey March 18, 2011. Thousands of Pilgrims from across the Americas descend on the village of El Espinazo on March and October to visit the tomb of El Nino Fidencio, an eerie man-child figure famed for his playful cures and folk wisdom dispensed in a shrill contralto during the 1920s and 1930s. Fidencio is not recognized as a saint by the Vatican. He gained an early reputation for faith healing and clairvoyance and won fame throughout Mexico for his playful and unorthodox cures for a range of maladies including cancer and lameness. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Fishermen take part in a procession during the annual Black Christ festival in Sisal, State of Yucatan August 22, 2010. Every year hundreds of fishermen visit the port to pray for their health. REUTERS/Jacinto Kanek

Fishermen take part in a procession during the annual Black Christ festival in Sisal, State of Yucatan August 22, 2010. Every year hundreds of fishermen visit the port to pray for their health. REUTERS/Jacinto Kanek

A Mayan priestess performs the ritual of "Mayan Fire Ceremony" as witness two Tibetan monks during the First Tibetan Cultural Maya meeting in the Riviera Maya at Playa del Carmen September 10, 2011. The inaugural meeting aims to encourage the exchange of knowledge between these two ancient cultures and to share values related to the preservation of life and respect for nature. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

A Mayan priestess performs the ritual of "Mayan Fire Ceremony" as witness two Tibetan monks during the First Tibetan Cultural Maya meeting in the Riviera Maya at Playa del Carmen September 10, 2011. The inaugural meeting aims to encourage the exchange of knowledge between these two ancient cultures and to share values related to the preservation of life and respect for nature. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

A medium or materia (R) splashes mud to a penitent during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in the town of Espinazo, some 120 km (74.5 miles) away from Monterrey March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A medium or materia (R) splashes mud to a penitent during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in the town of Espinazo, some 120 km (74.5 miles) away from Monterrey March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Participants holds up an offering and a torch during a pre-Hispanic ritual in honor of the deity Quetzalcoatl on the summit of the pyramid of Cholula with the Popocateptl volcano behind March 18, 2007. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Participants holds up an offering and a torch during a pre-Hispanic ritual in honor of the deity Quetzalcoatl on the summit of the pyramid of Cholula with the Popocateptl volcano behind March 18, 2007. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

An environmental activist dressed as Jesus Christ demonstrates in front of riot police outside where climate talks are taking place in Cancun December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An environmental activist dressed as Jesus Christ demonstrates in front of riot police outside where climate talks are taking place in Cancun December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Young men covered in oil and ash prepare to run through the village of San Nicolas de los Ranchos March 9, 2010. The "Pintados" (Painted Ones) cover themselves in oil and ash and wear masks to ward of evil spirits during this Lent time festival which dates back to the 17th century. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Young men covered in oil and ash prepare to run through the village of San Nicolas de los Ranchos March 9, 2010. The "Pintados" (Painted Ones) cover themselves in oil and ash and wear masks to ward of evil spirits during this Lent time festival which dates back to the 17th century. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Margarita flowers are seen in the middle of a sand Mandala as a Tibetan monk sweeps the sand with a brush during the First Tibetan Cultural Maya meeting in the Riviera Maya at Playa del Carmen September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Margarita flowers are seen in the middle of a sand Mandala as a Tibetan monk sweeps the sand with a brush during the First Tibetan Cultural Maya meeting in the Riviera Maya at Playa del Carmen September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

A Catholic child gestures as he takes part in a re-enactment of the Sunday Palm procession at Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A Catholic child gestures as he takes part in a re-enactment of the Sunday Palm procession at Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, while being driven through the crowd before officiating a mass in Silao March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, while being driven through the crowd before officiating a mass in Silao March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Men of the Islamic Community in Mexico celebrate during the Eid al-Fitr celebration which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Mexico City August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Men of the Islamic Community in Mexico celebrate during the Eid al-Fitr celebration which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Mexico City August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Faithfuls pray in an evangelical church "The light of world" before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Faithfuls pray in an evangelical church "The light of world" before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A person attaches a sign with a name of a victim killed in the fire outside the casino in Monterrey February 26, 2012. Family members and friends gathered outside the casino to commemorate the August 26, 2011 attack where armed men torched the casino in northern Mexico, killing at least 52 people. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A person attaches a sign with a name of a victim killed in the fire outside the casino in Monterrey February 26, 2012. Family members and friends gathered outside the casino to commemorate the August 26, 2011 attack where armed men torched the casino in northern Mexico, killing at least 52 people. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Migrants dressed as U.S. border patrol agents pretend to nail another migrant representing Jesus Christ to the cross in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Saltillo April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Migrants dressed as U.S. border patrol agents pretend to nail another migrant representing Jesus Christ to the cross in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Saltillo April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

A couple sits behind dressed-up dolls representing baby Jesus during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City February 2, 2012. Mexicans traditionally attend mass on this day and celebrate the Feast of Candelaria, carrying elaborate effigies of the young Jesus to be blessed 40 days after Christmas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A couple sits behind dressed-up dolls representing baby Jesus during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City February 2, 2012. Mexicans traditionally attend mass on this day and celebrate the Feast of Candelaria, carrying elaborate effigies of the young Jesus to be blessed 40 days after Christmas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A migrant from Guatemala prays at the chapel of the San Juan Diego migrant shelter in Tultitlan, in the state of Mexico January 20, 2012. The shelter has provided food, bedding, clothing and medical check-ups to some 190,000 migrants making their way to the United States, local media reported. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A migrant from Guatemala prays at the chapel of the San Juan Diego migrant shelter in Tultitlan, in the state of Mexico January 20, 2012. The shelter has provided food, bedding, clothing and medical check-ups to some 190,000 migrants making their way to the United States, local media reported. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A man walks away from a statue of San Juan Parrandero floating in a fountain in Jiutepec June 23, 2011. People celebrate their patron saint San Juan Parrandero by taking out the statues and dancing with them in the streets as others splash water at them. The statues are then taken to the fountains where they are washed to mark the beginning of planting season for the farmers. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

A man walks away from a statue of San Juan Parrandero floating in a fountain in Jiutepec June 23, 2011. People celebrate their patron saint San Juan Parrandero by taking out the statues and dancing with them in the streets as others splash water at them. The statues are then taken to the fountains where they are washed to mark the beginning of planting season for the farmers. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

Mennonite girls stand outside their school in the Valley of Juarez May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Mennonite girls stand outside their school in the Valley of Juarez May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Masked dancers participate in a procession during festivities celebrating Three Kings Day in Cajititlan January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Masked dancers participate in a procession during festivities celebrating Three Kings Day in Cajititlan January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Workers hold a painting of the late pope John Paul II during the staging of the exhibition "Karol Josef Wojtyla" at the Villacero exhibition hall in Monterrey April 22, 2010. Over 150 personal objects from Pope John Paul II will be exhibited for the first time at the Villacero exhibition hall, according to organisers. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Workers hold a painting of the late pope John Paul II during the staging of the exhibition "Karol Josef Wojtyla" at the Villacero exhibition hall in Monterrey April 22, 2010. Over 150 personal objects from Pope John Paul II will be exhibited for the first time at the Villacero exhibition hall, according to organisers. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A statue of "Saint Death" is seen in downtown in Mexico City March 19, 2010. The cult to "Saint Death" in Mexico has thousands of followers who offer her lit cigarettes, glasses of tequila, apples and flowers to express their gratitude for miracles and favors accredited to her. Though the Catholic church does not recognize the figure, followers are not discouraged, and when praying to "Saint Death" they often first pray to God to...more

A statue of "Saint Death" is seen in downtown in Mexico City March 19, 2010. The cult to "Saint Death" in Mexico has thousands of followers who offer her lit cigarettes, glasses of tequila, apples and flowers to express their gratitude for miracles and favors accredited to her. Though the Catholic church does not recognize the figure, followers are not discouraged, and when praying to "Saint Death" they often first pray to God to ask permission to turn to her for help. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

People run as fireworks explode during San Juan de Dios Day celebrations in Tultepec March 7, 2009. San Juan de Dios is the patron saint of the fireworks workers in Tultepec, a city renowned for producing traditional fireworks. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People run as fireworks explode during San Juan de Dios Day celebrations in Tultepec March 7, 2009. San Juan de Dios is the patron saint of the fireworks workers in Tultepec, a city renowned for producing traditional fireworks. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Catholic nuns wear masks as they walk after attending a mass in Mexico City's Metropolitan Cathedral April 26, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Catholic nuns wear masks as they walk after attending a mass in Mexico City's Metropolitan Cathedral April 26, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Pepole look at a wax figure and a capsule containing blood of the late beatified Pope John Paul II on displayed at the Basilica of the virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico city August 25, 2011. The blood will be on tour around the country from August 25, to December 15, 2011, according to the local media. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Pepole look at a wax figure and a capsule containing blood of the late beatified Pope John Paul II on displayed at the Basilica of the virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico city August 25, 2011. The blood will be on tour around the country from August 25, to December 15, 2011, according to the local media. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Indigenous members of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) take part in a march at San Cristobal de Las Casas in Mexico's state of Chiapas, May 7, 2011, as part of a campaign against violence and the high levels of crime in the country. REUTERS/Mario Castillo

Indigenous members of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) take part in a march at San Cristobal de Las Casas in Mexico's state of Chiapas, May 7, 2011, as part of a campaign against violence and the high levels of crime in the country. REUTERS/Mario Castillo

Women clean inside the Basilica de Guadalupe in Mexico City May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Women clean inside the Basilica de Guadalupe in Mexico City May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A woman visits the grave of her son in Mazatlan Villa de Flores cemetery, during the Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Plata

A woman visits the grave of her son in Mazatlan Villa de Flores cemetery, during the Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Plata

