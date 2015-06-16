Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Frenchman Frank Samson, playing French Emperor Napoleon, visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in the re-enactment of the Battle of Ligny, the last military victory of Napoleon, as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle...more

Frenchman Frank Samson, playing French Emperor Napoleon, visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in the re-enactment of the Battle of Ligny, the last military victory of Napoleon, as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. Samson, 47, a lawyer originally from Orleans, has been chosen to take on the title role of Napoleon during the commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium on June 19 and 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

