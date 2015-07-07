Reliving the Crusades

An enthusiast wearing a costume plays with her child during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 3, 2015. About 50 people participated in the three-day re-enactment of the Battle of the Horns of...more

An enthusiast wearing a costume plays with her child during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 3, 2015. About 50 people participated in the three-day re-enactment of the Battle of the Horns of Hattin, where Muslim forces led by the legendary Salah al-Din defeated Christian fighters in the late 12th century. Picture taken July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

