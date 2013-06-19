Relocating elephants
A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) helicopter circles an elephant shot with sleep sedative during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff armed with a dart gun loaded with sleep sedatives heads towards a helicopter during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinary staff prepares sleep sedatives to be used on selected elephants during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A close-up view of a sedated elephant's eye is seen as it is secured on the back of a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes measurements of a sedated elephant lying on the grass during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Locals watch as a sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens prepare to transport a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A sedated elephant is placed in a container on a truck by Kenya Wildlife Service wardens during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden places his hands on the tusk of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Wildlife Service warden takes tissue samples of a sedated elephant during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens secure a sedated elephant on the back of a truck during a relocation exercise, aimed at relocating to a national park 10 elephants who keep on encroaching on community land, on the margins of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
